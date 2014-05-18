Adani Ent Q4 Net up six-fold

Adani Enterprises on Saturday reported a massive six-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,847.82 crore for the January-March quarter, boosted by gains from compensatory tariff for its arm Adani Power.

The flagship firm of the Adani group had reported a net profit of Rs 473.78 crore in the fourth quarter of FY13.

Total income increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,171 crore. PTI

