scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Delhi-based startup develops bike helmet with built-in air purifier

The company claims that the helmet fulfills all mandatory standards and reduces the exposure to polluted air by 80 per cent.

Air-pollution helmet, Puros, developed by startup Shellios technology. (Image:https://www.shellios.com/)

A Delhi-based startup has developed an anti-pollution helmet that can help a two-wheeler rider breathe much cleaner air by filtering it.

The helmet, named ‘PUROS’, is the brainchild of a startup called ‘Shellios Technolabs’ and has an air-purifying system attached to the rear side of the helmet.

With the help of a brushless blower, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter membrane, required electronics and battery, the purifying system sucks the air from outside and filters it before it reaches the rider.

The rear side of the helmet with air purifying system (Image: https://www.shellios.com/)

“We were disturbed by the health impacts on the millions of two-wheeler riders who were having prolonged daily exposures, and that too, to a double whammy of particulate matter and vehicular emissions in the air that they breathe,” Amit Pathak, one of the founders of the startup, was quoted in a release as saying.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

The startup has received funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology and has been granted a utility patent. It is sold across the country at a price of Rs 4,500.

Manual controls on the helmet (Image: https://www.shellios.com/)

The company claims that the helmet, which weighs over 1.5 kg, fulfills all mandatory standards and reduces the exposure to polluted air by 80 per cent.

For the next version of the helmet, the startup has tied up with bike maker Royal Enfield, the release added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:28:04 pm
Next Story

Rajkummar Rao-starrer HIT The First Case to stream on Netflix from Aug 28

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement