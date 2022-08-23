Delhi-based startup develops bike helmet with built-in air purifier

A Delhi-based startup has developed an anti-pollution helmet that can help a two-wheeler rider breathe much cleaner air by filtering it.

The helmet, named ‘PUROS’, is the brainchild of a startup called ‘Shellios Technolabs’ and has an air-purifying system attached to the rear side of the helmet.

With the help of a brushless blower, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter membrane, required electronics and battery, the purifying system sucks the air from outside and filters it before it reaches the rider.

The rear side of the helmet with air purifying system (Image: The rear side of the helmet with air purifying system (Image: https://www.shellios.com/

“We were disturbed by the health impacts on the millions of two-wheeler riders who were having prolonged daily exposures, and that too, to a double whammy of particulate matter and vehicular emissions in the air that they breathe,” Amit Pathak, one of the founders of the startup, was quoted in a release as saying.

The startup has received funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology and has been granted a utility patent. It is sold across the country at a price of Rs 4,500.

Manual controls on the helmet (Image: Manual controls on the helmet (Image: https://www.shellios.com/

The company claims that the helmet, which weighs over 1.5 kg, fulfills all mandatory standards and reduces the exposure to polluted air by 80 per cent.

For the next version of the helmet, the startup has tied up with bike maker Royal Enfield, the release added.