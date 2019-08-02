Business failures should not be looked down upon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Reacting to the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said business failures in the country should not be tabooed, or looked down upon.

Responding to the debate on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that businessmen should get honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC.

“Business failures in this country should not be tabooed, or looked down. On the contrary, we should give an honourable exit or resolution to the problem in letter and spirit of the IBC,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Siddhartha’s body was found on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka on Wednesday.

In a letter purportedly written by him, Siddhartha alleged, among other reasons, harassment by the Income Tax Department as cause for his extreme step. The I-T department has denied the charges.

Jayadev Galla (TDP) said businesses may fail because of economic downturn or business cycle. Galla also said that accountability of banks need to come under scrutiny.

“Signing of personal guarantee (by industrialist to take loan) is leading to taking extreme action like suicide,” he asserted. Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) said that those who have taken loans from banks, will have to pay.

Pinaki Misra (BJD) referred to the death of the coffee tycoon, saying it is unfortunate that the insolvency law “should continuously continue to grow and expand in our country.”

He said it does not bode well for the country because “that is not how you reach the $5 trillion mark.”

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, without naming Siddhartha that the “recent tragic death of a renowned entrepreneur, who had set up a chain of very popular business outlets all over the country, has caused shock and agony among the Indian corporates in particular, and in the minds of the people in general”. He stated that Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Karnataka and many corporate leaders have “expressed their concern in the matter”.

Mentioning the letter written by Siddhartha to the Coffee Day group and its board members, Ray said that “it appears that he was under tremendous pressure from other stakeholders of the company as well as he named a particular senior officer of the Income Tax Department”. Ray said he didn’t want to “go into the blame-game” but commented that the matter was “very serious”.

The government has announced and taken up so many measures for Ease of Doing Business, the TMC leader said, but he added that “according to reports, about 5,000 millionaires have left this country last year only”. He urged the government to take some actions, because, he said, “if we fail to regenerate the confidence among the industrialists and investors, the growth rate will decrease alarmingly and the unemployment rate will increase alarmingly”. —PTI Inputs