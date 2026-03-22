Tunnel Boring Machine for Bullet Train project to arrive at Mumbai port from China

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for India’s maiden bullet train project is set to arrive in Mumbai, marking a major step forward for the 21-km tunnel stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. The long-awaited machine — designed to excavate tunnels — is required to complete the tunnel in Mumbai for the project. The 3,000-tonne machines, supplied by German company Herrenknecht, will arrive late on Monday night at the port.

Sources said the machine is being shipped via China. The LOA Fortune vessel carrying its parts departed from Guangzhou last month.

“The ship carrying two TBMs is likely to arrive at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal on March 23 around 10 pm. It left Guangzhou on March 7, reached Chennai, and departed on April 18. Two of its parts — the cutter wheel and tail shield — have already reached the site. After the ship arrives, its parts will be transported by trailers to two sites, Vikhroli and Savali, to begin further excavation. Of the 21-km tunnel, 4.88 km has already been completed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, which involves blasting, while the finishing work is ongoing. The remaining excavation will now be carried out by TBM,” said a source.