Bullet train project to start operations with Bharat-made trainsets: House panel report

The ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Line — India’s first bullet train project — will begin its operations with Bharat-made Bullet trainset (B28), according to the report of the Standing Committee on Railways tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The report noted that the first section of the 508-km project from Surat to Vapi (97 km) is likely to be made operational in August 2027 with India-made high-speed trains. The design speed of the Indian bullet train is 280 kmph and two sets are currently being developed by BEML in Bengaluru.

Until now, there was an uncertainty whether Japan’s bullet train or India-made one would run on the first completed stretch of the project. The report also states that the development of Japan’s E10 Series Shinkansen bullet train is currently underway. However, it does not specify when the Japanese train will be deployed in the project, suggesting that challenges in procuring rolling stock from Japan still remain.