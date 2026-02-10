Bullet train project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to prepare DPRs for seven new high-speed rail corridors

In a push to advance India’s high-speed railway programme, the Railway Board has directed the National High Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL) to prepare the detailed project reports (DPRs) for seven proposed high-speed rail corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, apart from maintaining quality standards across corridors and ensuring the availability of a trained workforce for these projects. In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven new high-speed rail corridors, namely, Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri.
NHSRCL is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in 2016 to finance, construct, maintain, and manage India’s high-speed rail corridor.
India is currently developing its first high-speed rail corridor, the Bullet train project, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
Officials said that at a high-level meeting, the Railway Board asked NHSRCL to take immediate steps to initiate implementation of the projects. It was also decided that the DPRs for corridors where studies have been completed would be updated with current cost estimates for the assessments of financial viability.
NHSRCL had earlier submitted DPRs for seven corridors namely Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Mysore, Delhi-Amritsar and Varanasi-Howrah. These are currently being examined. While the seven new corridors announced in the recent Budget are not identical, they are interlinked with the earlier proposals.
Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier said these seven corridors — spanning 4,000 km — will cost Rs 16 lakh crore.
The Board also directed that the standards of high-speed rail systems across India should be maintained. It has directed that there should be a dedicated field-based core team for each project, including initiation of pre-construction activities, and the preparation of contract documentation, among others.
“In the meeting, it was highlighted that there should be a robust manpower of trained technical people for the high-speed rail projects. Along with this, the progress on the identified action points will be reviewed at the highest level. This is necessary for the next phase of the Bullet train project,” said a senior railway official.
The first stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, between Surat and Billimora, is scheduled to become operational by August 15, 2027. This will be followed by Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, and Thane-Ahmedabad sections, respectively. The entire corridor will be operational by 2029.
The cost of the first Bullet train project has almost doubled to Rs 1.98 lakh crore from an estimated cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More