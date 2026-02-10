Bullet train project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to prepare DPRs for seven new high-speed rail corridors

India is currently developing its first high-speed rail corridor, the Bullet train project, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 04:37 AM IST
Bullet train project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to prepare DPRs for seven new high-speed rail corridorsNHSRCL is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in 2016 to finance, construct, maintain, and manage India’s high-speed rail corridor.
Make us preferred source on Google

In a push to advance India’s high-speed railway programme, the Railway Board has directed the National High Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL) to prepare the detailed project reports (DPRs) for seven proposed high-speed rail corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, apart from maintaining quality standards across corridors and ensuring the availability of a trained workforce for these projects. In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven new high-speed rail corridors, namely, Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri.

NHSRCL is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in 2016 to finance, construct, maintain, and manage India’s high-speed rail corridor.

India is currently developing its first high-speed rail corridor, the Bullet train project, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Officials said that at a high-level meeting, the Railway Board asked NHSRCL to take immediate steps to initiate implementation of the projects. It was also decided that the DPRs for corridors where studies have been completed would be updated with current cost estimates for the assessments of financial viability.

NHSRCL had earlier submitted DPRs for seven corridors namely Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Mysore, Delhi-Amritsar and Varanasi-Howrah. These are currently being examined. While the seven new corridors announced in the recent Budget are not identical, they are interlinked with the earlier proposals.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier said these seven corridors — spanning 4,000 km — will cost Rs 16 lakh crore.

The Board also directed that the standards of high-speed rail systems across India should be maintained. It has directed that there should be a dedicated field-based core team for each project, including initiation of pre-construction activities, and the preparation of contract documentation, among others.

Story continues below this ad

“In the meeting, it was highlighted that there should be a robust manpower of trained technical people for the high-speed rail projects. Along with this, the progress on the identified action points will be reviewed at the highest level. This is necessary for the next phase of the Bullet train project,” said a senior railway official.

The first stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, between Surat and Billimora, is scheduled to become operational by August 15, 2027. This will be followed by Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, and Thane-Ahmedabad sections, respectively. The entire corridor will be operational by 2029.

The cost of the first Bullet train project has almost doubled to Rs 1.98 lakh crore from an estimated cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Parliament Budget Session
'Congress itself isn't sure': Amid push for a no-trust motion against Om Birla, cracks emerge
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement