Bullet train project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to prepare DPRs for seven new high-speed rail corridors

In a push to advance India’s high-speed railway programme, the Railway Board has directed the National High Speed Rail Corp Ltd (NHSRCL) to prepare the detailed project reports (DPRs) for seven proposed high-speed rail corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, apart from maintaining quality standards across corridors and ensuring the availability of a trained workforce for these projects. In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven new high-speed rail corridors, namely, Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Siliguri.

NHSRCL is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in 2016 to finance, construct, maintain, and manage India’s high-speed rail corridor.

India is currently developing its first high-speed rail corridor, the Bullet train project, between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.