Bullet Train project: L&T lowest bidder for Package C4 at Rs 24,985 crore

Three bidders involving seven major infrastructural companies, including the Tatas, had participated in the competitive bidding, the NHSRCL said.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 24,985 crore for constructing the 237.1 km under Package C4 of the 508.17 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, also called MAHSR Bullet Train project, the country’s biggest infrastructure project to date.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) opened financial bids submitted by three infrastructure development firms.

Package C4 is the largest among all as it represents 46.66 per cent of the main-line.

Others bidders were “Afcons Infrastructure Limited IRCON International Limited JMC Projects India Ltd-Consortium and NCC Limited Tata Project Ltd – J.Kumar Infra Projects Ltd.- HSR Consortium,” NHSRCL said.

Meet 75% of FY21 capex target by Dec: FM to oil & gas, coal CPSEs

New Delhi: During a video conference on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked fourteen central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in the petroleum and coal sectors to accelerate spending to achieve 75 per cent of their annual (FY21) capex targets by the end of December quarter.

The eleven CPSEs, which attended the meeting, include ONGC, Indian Oil, BPCL, GAIL (India) and Coal India. As reported earlier, the finance ministry has told CPSEs/undertakings with an annual capex budget of Rs 500 crore and more that they must achieve 150 per cent of initial capex target of Rs 4.9 lakh crore in FY21.

Monday’s video conference was the fourth by the FM this year related to CPSE capex. Sitharaman asked the CMDs of the 14 CPSEs, secretaries of administrative ministries of petroleum and coal to closely monitor the capex performance. —FE

