Bulk drugs, medical devices production scheme: Norms for companies announced

FIRMS seeking to participate in the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) to build India’s self-reliance in over 50 critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will have to have a net worth of 30 per cent of the proposed investment required to build the capacity. The scheme is one of four for which guidelines were announced by Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda Monday to boost domestic bulk drug and medical device production.

A total of 136 companies will be allowed to apply for the PLI bulk drug scheme within four months, after which approvals will be finalised within three months, as per a presentation.

Applicants will be selected based on two criteria: how cheap they can sell the bulk drug in question, and the capacity of their proposed plant. Incentives for making 18 of the bulk drugs, including penicillin G, clavulanic acid, vitamin B1, tetracycline and dexamethasone, will follow a graded format over six years.

Between 2023 and 2027, manufacturers will get 20 per cent of their turnover with the product they choose. Between 2027 and 2028, they will get 15 per cent, and between 2028 and 2029, they will receive a 5 per cent incentive. The investment required to set up a manufacturing facility for these APIs, known as fermentation-based drug intermediates (DIs) or key starting materials (KSMs), will be around Rs 50 crore to Rs 400 crore, depending on the type.

For the remaining 23 chemically synthesised APIs, KSMs and DIs, which include meropenem, atorvastatin, acyclovir and aspirin, a minimum investment of Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore will be required. Here, incentives will be uniform, around 10 per cent will be given each year. These 41 bulk drugs are considered crucial in the production of 53 APIs.

For the PLI scheme for medical devices, a maximum of 18 applicants will be selected to manufacture devices in four categories: cancer care & radiotherapy, radiology & imaging, anesthetics & cardio-respiratory, and implantable devices. Here, minimum investment has to be Rs 180 crore and applicants will be picked based on many parameters, including if they had a turnover of Rs 60 crore in 2018-19.

