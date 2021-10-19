Build-up to coal crisis: Slipping output by CIL, high dividends

An unprecedented surge in electricity demand may have exposed the weakness in the coal supply chains that feed the nation’s thermal power stations, but a build-up of multiple underlying factors including slipping coal output ended up precipitating the crisis.

Production by state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL), the near monopoly supplier, has seen its output dropping in the three years preceding the pandemic, with total output falling from 607 million tonnes (MT) in FY19 and 602 MT in FY20 and 596 MT in FY21. This fall came on the back of delays in key leadership appointments in CIL and its subsidiaries.

There are also question marks over the high dividend payouts at CIL — the dividend payout ratio for Coal India has increased from 22.7 per cent of earnings in FY11 to a peak of 145.5 per cent of earnings in FY18 — and the impact that this may have had on the company’s ability to invest in boosting production through the years.

Even as its coal output stagnated, CIL announced plans to diversify into the fertiliser sector — a sector unconnected to its core business of producing coal. Coal India cleared an aggregate investment of Rs 1,594 crore in three natural gas-based fertiliser plants and is planning a further investment of Rs 3,000 crore in Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd and Talcher Fertilisers Ltd this fiscal.

Explained Why and how CIL faltered While global demand for coal perked up with the economy of many countries witnessing a revival, the problems in India were accentuated in part due to poor investments in beefing up coal output by the monopoly player Coal India Ltd.

The fund crunch turned further adverse as Coal India saw a sharp rise in trade receivables, with several power generation companies failing to make timely payments to the coal producer. Trade receivables for CIL have risen from Rs 6,258 crore in FY18 to Rs 19,623 crore at the end of FY21.

Leadership gaps at the top are being cited as among the reasons for a slackening of the capacity augmentation planning and its execution. After the superannuation of Sutirtha Bhattacharya in August 2017, the top post at India’s largest coal producer was held by interim heads between September 2017 and May 2018.

The post of Chairman and Managing Director at CIL subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd has not seen a full time appointment since November 2020, while the post of CMD at Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) has been filled by an interim head since February. BCCL is India’s largest producer of coking coal and accounts for about 50 per cent of the coking coal requirements of the Indian steel sector.