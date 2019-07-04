Here’s why the Economic Survey’s cover is blue

Advertising

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamoorthy Subramanian Thursday presented his and Modi 2.0’s first Economic Survey. The cover of the Economic Survey booklet is sky blue so as to underline that the new government will be guided by “the blue sky thinking” to achieve 8 per cent of sustained GDP growth to make India a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024-25.

Subramanian explained in a tweet that Economic Survey 2019 is imbued by the spirit “blue sky thinking” in thinking about the appropriate economic model for India.

The theme of this year’s Economic Survey is to enable ‘Shifting Gears’ to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8 per cent. It envisions the country to achieve the mark of a $5 trillion economy.

Krishnamoorthy said, “The vision of $5 trillion economy was laid down by the Prime Minister.”

Currently, India’s economy stands at $2.8 trillion. PM Modi had earlier said that he wants India to become a $5 trillion economy by 2024. This means the country will have to almost double its GDP by 2024.

Further, the cover design of “inter-linked gears” captures the idea of investment, savings, exports, growth and jobs being complementary, which addresses the unemployment crisis that India is facing.

Other inter-linked gears represent data, law and nudge.

The cover of last year’s Economic Survey was pink that highlighted the government’s commitment and solidarity for women empowerment and equal rights.The Economic Survey 2018 was presented by former CEA Arvind Subramanian.