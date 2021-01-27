When is Budget 2021? How to watch budget telecast?

Budget 2021 Date: The annual Union Budget is round the corner and this year the Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Friday, January 29, 2021. The budget, however, will be presented on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Just like the past few years, the Union Budget 2021 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1 and this year it falls on Monday. It will be the third budget for Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister of India under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When will the Economic Survey be presented?

The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be tabled in the Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, two days before the Union Budget gets presented. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented on the opening day of the Budget Session and provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year.

It analyses the trends in money supply, infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, foreign exchange reserves as well as other relevant factors that have an impact on the economy and the budget. This year, the focus is going to be on the losses suffered by the Indian economy due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Economic Survey is one of the most important annual document of the Finance Ministry as it provides the resource allocations mentioned in the Budget. This document is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the central government.

Where to watch the Union Budget 2021?

The Union Budget 2021 will be telecast LIVE on Lok Sabha TV. Separately, it will be telecast on multiple social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter. Also, follow our coverage of Budget 2021 by The Indian Express.