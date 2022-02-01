‘Zero sum Budget’: Rahul Gandhi says proposals offer no relief for farmers, middle classes

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stated that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a “Zero sum Budget” which had nothing for the salaried and middle classes, poor, youth, farmers and MSMEs.

M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for

– Salaried class

– Middle class

– The poor & deprived

– Youth

– Farmers

– MSMEs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022

The Congress party also criticised the Budget as “insipid” and “uninspiring” with no ideas or proposals to boost consumption and provide relief to the poor, salaried class, middle class or the farmers.

Follow | Budget 2022 Live Updates

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari called the budget “insipid, unimaginative, uninspiring, unrealistic and unimplementable.”

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said truth of the Budget is that “it was a nothing budget.”

“The pockets of the poor, salaried class, middle class, farmers had been empty, but there is nothing for them in the budget. The hopes of the youth are broken but there is nothing for them either. And there is nothing to boost consumption and promote small businesses,” he added.

In five big infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed expanding highways in the country by 25,000 kilometres, allocating Rs 60,000 crore to the Nal se Jal scheme, five river link projects across various states, an additional Rs 48,000 crore in the PM housing scheme, and boosting infrastructure development in the North East.

The Finance Minister also announced the auction of 5G spectrum in 2022, proposed setting up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts, announced a national programme for mental health and brought virtual currencies like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens under the tax net.

Sitharaman proposed no change in income tax slabs. She, however, proposed that both Centre and states government employees’ tax deduction limit should be increased from 10% to 14%.