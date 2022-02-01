Budget 2022: Centre allocates Rs 48,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana; 80 lakh houses to be built, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre announced Rs 48,000 crore for its flagship housing for all scheme — Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana — in the 2022-23 Union Budget Tuesday with a push to expedite construction-related approvals for the middle class and economically weaker sections in urban areas.

The announcement also comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur where the Centre is banking on several of its flagship schemes to woo the voters.

The PM Awas Yojana is among the most popular programmes of the government in both rural and urban areas. With the model code of conduct in place across the poll-bound states, the government will aim to utilise the budgetary announcements of its popular schemes.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said, “In 2022-23, 80 lakh houses will be completed for identified eligible beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana in both rural and urban areas. Rs 48,000 crore is allocated for this purpose.”

According to data till January 3, 2022, around 114.02 lakh houses have been sanctioned across states so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) out of which only 53.42 lakh houses have been completed till now.

Also Read | Energy transition and climate action front and center in Sitharaman’s Budget speech

Among poll-bound states, Uttar Pradesh has completed 9.82 lakh houses which is 55% of the total sanctioned houses in the state; Uttarakhand has completed 22,523 houses which is 36% of the total sanctioned houses, Punjab has completed 48,616 houses which is 43% of its sanctioned houses, Goa has completed nearly most of its sanctioned house target at 98% while in Manipur, only 10% of the sanctioned houses have been completed till date.

“The central government will work with the state governments for reduction of time required for all land and construction-related approvals for promoting affordable housing for middle class and Economically Weaker Sections in urban areas. We shall also work with the regulators of the financial sector to expand access to capital along with reduction in cost of intermediation,” she added.

In the 2021-22 Union Budget, the Finance Minister had announced additional deduction of interest amount to Rs 1.5 lakh for all loans taken up till March 31, 2022 to purchase affordable houses.

Sitharaman has also proposed that affordable housing projects could avail a tax holiday for one more year till March 31, 2022 in a bid to keep up the supply of affordable houses.