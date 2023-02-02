Union Budget: Nothing for Maharashtra, says Opposition

Calling the Union Budget “disappointing” and a “political gimmick meant to fulfil political goals”, the Opposition in Maharashtra on Wednesday accused the Union government of ignoring Maharashtra and Mumbai despite the state contributing the highest revenue in the form of taxes.

Claiming that the Budget has destroyed the concept of a welfare state, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, also the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said it was a “chunavi jumla” prepared with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

“Like previous years, this year’s Budget is also just an chunavi jumla. To please the middle class, they have increased tax slabs but there is no concrete provision to ensure social security of the middle class, destroying the concept of a welfare state…,” Pawar told mediapersons.

NCP state president Jayant Patil said the people of Maharashtra are disappointed with the Budget. “The chief minister and the deputy CM of the state need to ask the Union government what this Budget has for Maharashtra and Mumbai. The people of Maharashtra will always remember that Maharashtra is not getting the treatment neighbouring states (like Gujarat and Karnataka) have got in the Budget,” Patil told mediapersons.

Describing the Budget as disappointing, Congress state president Nana Patole said, “There is nothing concrete in this Budget beyond catchy slogans, rhetoric, number games and dreams. The finance minister did not speak on the burning issues of inflation, unemployment, farmers, MNREGA, petrol, diesel, LPG gas prices, minimum support price for agricultural produce…”

“Maharashtra pays the highest amount to the Centre in the form of taxes but the state has not received anything concrete. Minorities, Dalits, tribals, farmers, labourers, youth, women and middle class are also deeply disappointed,” he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that the Budget is rubbing salt on the wounds of Maharashtra. “What are we getting from this Budget? In the state (Gujarat) where elections took place recently, BJP won over 150 seats and for that mega projects like Tata-Airbus, Vedanta-Foxconn and the International Financial Center were taken there from Maharashtra. It has also got more concessions. I think the diamond hub has also been sent to Surat.”

Advertisement

“This Budget is rubbing salt on the wounds of Maharashtra,” Aaditya said, adding that Karnataka also received more provisons where elections are slated to be held next year.

The Union Budget has nothing for Maharashtra and it reflects the “failure” of the state BJP leaders and the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, said Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Wednesday.