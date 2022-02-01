FM banks on growth through capex push, private sector crowd in

AS INDIA emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic with an ebbing third wave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sought to focus primarily on economic recovery on the back of government spending, which in due course of time is expected to crowd in private investment.

Sitharaman expects a nominal GDP growth rate of 11.1 per cent in 2022-23. Assuming a real GDP growth rate of 8-8.5 per cent as estimated by the Economic Survey for 2021-22, this means the average inflation for the next year has been factored in at 2.6 per cent to 3.1 per cent.

This is a break from the government’s big thrust on reforms — asset monetization and privatisation of state-owned banks and insurance companies — which Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to push through during the pandemic period. In a way, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has continued with the NDA government’s economic philosophy of fiscal rectitude. Despite an unprecedented economic distress which hurt the poor the hardest, the Budget persisted with the government interventions on the supply side.

For ordinary income tax payers, there were no real takeaways other than some easing of compliances and a new I-T return system. And for the bottom of the pyramid that bore the brunt of income and job losses during the pandemic, the Budget did not offer any major support.

For 2022-23, Sitharaman has sharply hiked the capital expenditure budget by 24.47 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore (compared with RE for 2021-22 at Rs 6,02,711 crore), which is almost 2.9 per cent of the GDP. Together with grants in aid for creation of capital assets, the effective capital expenditure for the next year is budgeted at Rs 10.67 lakh crore, 27 per cent more than the RE of 2021-22 at Rs 8.40 lakh crore.

Besides increasing the state borrowing limit to 4 per cent of the GSDP, Sitharaman also proposed a new instrument – 50-year interest free loans – of up to Rs 1 lakh crore for states to make capital investments. This, she said, is over and above their normal borrowing limits. In 2021-22, the outlay of Rs 10,000 crore under the ‘Scheme for Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment’ was increased to Rs 15,000 crore following requests by the states, she said.

This is Keynesian economics at play – at a time when the private sector is reluctant or averse to invest, the government is weighing in, and borrowing more to spend more. Over the course of next 12 months, such government spending is expected to crowd in private sector investment and help create jobs.

In providing this capital spending boost, Sitharaman has managed to reduce the fiscal deficit target for the next year by 0.5 per cent of the GDP to 6.4 per cent of the GDP compared with the fiscal deficit of 6.9 per cent of the GDP in the revised estimate for 2021-22. Buoyant revenues during the current year helped the government retain its fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent of GDP set in the beginning of the year.

The Budget also provided clarity on key new economy sectors – for cryptocurrencies, it said income from transfer of digital assets would be taxed at 30 per cent and further proposed a 1 per cent TDS on transfer of payment; it announced a battery swapping policy that would enthuse the EV (electric vehicles) segment; and provided a roadmap for 5G rollout that would boost the technology and start-up ecosystem.

Sitharaman also extended the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme), a facility to provide collateral-free loans to small and medium enterprises, by another year and enhanced the credit line by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore. Unlike big companies which could borrow easily, MSMEs banked on this scheme during the pandemic, when the national lockdown and subsequent demand collapse, almost wiped them out of business.

Further, she also let companies start production by March 31, 2024 (the deadline was March 2023) to avail of the concessional 15 per cent corporate tax regime. This, she said, was an effort to establish a globally competitive business environment for certain companies.