Union Budget: Inclusive, focuses on youths, tribals, farmers, says Shinde

Terming the Union Budget as inclusive, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said it focuses on farmers, labourers, women, youths and tribals, and also seeks to generate employment.

He added that the Budget aims to give justice to all sections of society and also has provisions for agriculture, environment, and basic infrastructure.

“The budget is inclusive. It has focused on all subjects, including generating employment, and important segments like farmers, labourers, women, tribals and youths,” Shinde said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the Union Budget as “sarvajan hitai (for everybody’s welfare)”.