Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Union Budget to give push to auto sales

The announcement has come during a year when the auto companies are predicting a slowing of sales in the automobiles after a record year of 2022, where car makers sold record numbers despite semiconductor shortage impacting manufacturing during the early part of the year.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Union Budget to give push to auto sales
The Budget announcement is set to give a push to the sales of automobiles with the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a scheme to support state government and also municipalities in replacing their old polluting vehicles.

Impact

This scheme will not just give a boost to auto sales but also electric vehicles, as the focus of the government is also on a shift to green fuels by 2030. The biggest beneficiary of this push is likely to be companies such as Tata Motors and Toyota Kirloskar, which have a line up of electric vehicle products in all segments.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 12:27 IST
