Union Budget 2026: Govt proposes to top up Self Reliant India Fund with Rs 4,000 crore in FY27 to support MSMEs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament on Sunday. (Photo: Sansad TV)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament on Sunday, proposed that the Self Reliance India Fund will be topped up with Rs 4,000 crore in FY27 to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The fund was introduced in 2023 to infuse Rs 50,000 crore in equity funding into MSMEs with the potential and viability to grow into large units.

The finance minister also proposed to make the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) as a transaction platform for all purchases from MSMEs by central public sector enterprises. TReDS is an electronic platform for facilitating the financing and discounting of trade receivables of MSMEs through multiple financiers.