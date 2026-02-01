Union Budget 2026: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier

Union Budget 2026-27 Announcement Today: The Budget announcement comes four months after the GST Council approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 02:57 PM IST
nirmala sitharamanFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2026 at 11 am on Sunday, February 1. With the announcement, citizens are concerned about what could get costlier and are looking forward to what would now pinch their pockets less. As rising fuel prices over the past several years has burdened the common man, we now look forward to Income Tax concessions and reductions in taxes of goods and services, which might lead to an overall reduction of prices. Below we detail what would get cheaper and what would cost you more.

What Economic Survey 2025-26 revealed

The FM tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing it to represent India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building. The Economic Survey for 2025-26 said the country is projected to grow by 6.8-7.2 per cent in the next financial year.

The Survey underscored the importance of inclusive development, with focused attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment and social welfare, PM Modi said.

The Budget announcement comes four months after the GST Council approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent. With the new GST structure implemented on September 22, daily essentials, including hair oil, soaps, bicycles, life-saving cancer drugs, food items, life and health insurance policies, consumer goods, became cheaper. Other items such as luxury goods, automobile parts, vehicles, tobacco products, and sugary drinks were heavily taxed.

Union Budget 2026: What gets cheaper?

Components used to manufacture civilian, training, and other aircrafts, microwave parts, essential drugs and imported goods, are likely to attract lower customs duty, the FM announced in her speech.

She also proposed to exempt basic customs duty on 17 drugs or medicines, including those used by cancer patients.

In addition, the FM proposed to allow duty-free imports of specified inputs, thereby, promoting India’s exports of leather or synthetic
footwear.

Union Budget 2026: What gets costlier?

Story continues below this ad

The government has removed tax exemptions, beginning February 2, 2026, on coffee roasting, brewing or vending machines used in the manufacture or processing of coffee, as Sitharaman highlighted in her speech.

Some fertilisers might also get expensive as the government removes fee exemptions on the import of Ammonium phosphate and Ammonium
nitro-phosphate — compounds used to produce manure and complex fertilisers.

The government also announced that exemptions on the import of television equipment, cameras and other equipment used in film-making will be removed, beginning April 1, 2026. Additionally, imported photographic, filming, and sound-recording equipment may also get expensive.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shows a live screening of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026, in Mumbai.
4 ways in which Union Budget addresses US tariffs’ strain on India
Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime.
Foreign travel now cheaper, F&O trading attracts higher tax
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Namita Thapar
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
flat
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
Apple acquisition
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Advertisement
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report
Instagram app logo
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement