Union Budget 2026: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2026 at 11 am on Sunday, February 1. With the announcement, citizens are concerned about what could get costlier and are looking forward to what would now pinch their pockets less. As rising fuel prices over the past several years has burdened the common man, we now look forward to Income Tax concessions and reductions in taxes of goods and services, which might lead to an overall reduction of prices. Below we detail what would get cheaper and what would cost you more.

What Economic Survey 2025-26 revealed

The FM tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing it to represent India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, sustained growth momentum and the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship and infrastructure in nation-building. The Economic Survey for 2025-26 said the country is projected to grow by 6.8-7.2 per cent in the next financial year.