Budget 2023 Live Updates: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman as she gears up to present her fifth Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech, India Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her fifth Union Budget in Parliament on Wednesday (February 1). This will be the NDA government’s last full-fledged Budget before the Lok Sabha polls early next year.
Like the last two years, the Union Budget 2023-24, too, would be presented in a paperless form, according to a press release by the Ministry of Finance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday stated that the whole world’s attention is on India’s Budget. “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will not only try to fulfil the hopes and dreams of the common man of India, but the ray of hope which the world is seeing should be seen more brightly,” PM Modi said.
The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament Tuesday projected the Indian economy to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April, but the country will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world.
In its January update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF has marginally improved the forecast for global growth in 2023 — a relief, given the fears of a global recession in 2023. The turnaround reflects “positive surprises and greater-than-expected resilience in numerous economies”. It also said that "India will remain the fastest growing major economy both in 2023 and 2024". Here are the key takeaways.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, Team Indian Express interacted with Small and Medium Scale Traders across the country to understand their expectations from the upcoming budget. Some expressed their reservations against the government and raised issues like tax and increasing petrol prices, while others sounded optimistic, expressing their support for the government's economic policies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Economic Survey 2022-23 presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory, including the global optimism towards the country.
Modi tweeted, 'The Economic Survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors.' India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey said. (PTI)
Observing that the Indian agriculture sector has been growing, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said Tuesday it needs “re-orientation” in view of challenges like adverse impacts of climate change, fragmented landholdings, and rising input costs.
The Survey, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha, noted, “The Indian agriculture sector has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent during the last six years. It grew by 3.0 per cent in 2021-22 compared to 3.3 per cent in 2020-21.” Read more.
Stating that both wholesale and retail inflation are on the descending slope of the surge that hit the Indian economy in the first half of the current fiscal, the Economic Survey on Tuesday pointed out the inflation challenge in FY24 should be a “lot less stiff” than it has been this year.
The Survey said the upside risks to India’s projected inflation rates may outweigh the downside risks with any possible re-emergence of Covid-19 in China that can trigger supply chain disruptions, along with the geopolitics associated with oil, which can affect imported inflation. Read more.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday tabled the pre-Budget Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses.
The Economic Survey was prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. It gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and the outlook for the next year. Read more.
The Year-on-Year (YoY) decline in monthly demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) work is emanating from the normalisation of the rural economy due to strong agricultural growth and a swift bounce-back from Covid-19, said the Economic Survey 2022-23.
The Survey, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, noted, “The number of persons demanding work under MGNREGS was seen to be trending around pre-pandemic levels from July to November 2022. This could be attributed to the normalisation of the rural economy due to strong agricultural growth and a swift recovery from Covid induced slowdown, culminating in better employment opportunities.” Read more.
RBI’s projection of retail inflation at 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal is neither too high to deter private consumption, nor so low as to weaken inducement to invest, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.
However, entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle and therefore, borrowing costs may stay ‘higher for longer’, it said.
The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Survey details the state of economy in the current fiscal, while giving a sneak peek into the future. Read more.
The Economic Survey was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here are the key points from the survey:
Challenges and risks
The Survey has listed risks and challenges from widening current account deficit (CAD) amid elevated commodity prices, likelihood of further rate increases in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve, the challenge of the depreciating rupee, and further possible loss of export stimulus amid slowing world growth and shrinking global market size along with ongoing monetary tightening exercise globally with “entrenched inflation” expected to prolong the tightening cycle. Read more.
India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said on Tuesday.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 per cent in 2023-24 compares with an estimated 7 per cent expansion in current fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023) and 8.7 per cent in the previous year.Like the rest of the world, India too faced an extraordinary set of challenges in tightening financial conditions and supply chain disruptions from a prolonged war in Europe but "withstood them better than most economies", the annual document detailing the state of the economy said. (PTI)
Welcome back to our coverage of news related to the Budget Session that starts tomorrow. Follow this space for the latest news and updates regarding the Union Budget 2023.