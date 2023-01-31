scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Budget 2023 Live Updates: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman as she gears up to present her fifth Union Budget

Budget 2023 India Live Updates: The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament Tuesday projected the Indian economy to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 31, 2023 20:31 IST
Budget 2023, Union Budget 2023, India Budget 2023, Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget of India 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2023-24, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)

 Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech, India Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her fifth Union Budget in Parliament on Wednesday (February 1). This will be the NDA government’s last full-fledged Budget before the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

Like the last two years, the Union Budget 2023-24, too, would be presented in a paperless form, according to a press release by the Ministry of Finance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday stated that the whole world’s attention is on India’s Budget. “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will not only try to fulfil the hopes and dreams of the common man of India, but the ray of hope which the world is seeing should be seen more brightly,” PM Modi said.

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament Tuesday projected the Indian economy to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April, but the country will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Live Blog

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget in Parliament on February 1; Economic Survey warns current account deficit may widen, Indian rupee may remain under depreciation pressure; Follow live updates here

20:31 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Where Does India Stand In IMF's World Economic Update

In its January update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF has marginally improved the forecast for global growth in 2023 — a relief, given the fears of a global recession in 2023. The turnaround reflects “positive surprises and greater-than-expected resilience in numerous economies”. It also said that "India will remain the fastest growing major economy both in 2023 and 2024". Here are the key takeaways. 

20:30 (IST)31 Jan 2023
“We Pay Taxes On Time, But...” What Small and Medium-Scale Traders Said About The Upcoming Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, Team Indian Express interacted with Small and Medium Scale Traders across the country to understand their expectations from the upcoming budget. Some expressed their reservations against the government and raised issues like tax and increasing petrol prices, while others sounded optimistic, expressing their support for the government's economic policies.

20:24 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey presents comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Economic Survey 2022-23 presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory, including the global optimism towards the country.

Modi tweeted, 'The Economic Survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors.' India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey said. (PTI)

20:19 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Agriculture sector has done well, needs ‘re-orientation’: Economic Survey

Observing that the Indian agriculture sector has been growing, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said Tuesday it needs “re-orientation” in view of challenges like adverse impacts of climate change, fragmented landholdings, and rising input costs.

The Survey, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha, noted, “The Indian agriculture sector has been growing at an average annual growth rate of 4.6 per cent during the last six years. It grew by 3.0 per cent in 2021-22 compared to 3.3 per cent in 2020-21.” Read more.

20:19 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Retail, wholesale inflation moderating, core inflation still a challenge: Economic Survey

Stating that both wholesale and retail inflation are on the descending slope of the surge that hit the Indian economy in the first half of the current fiscal, the Economic Survey on Tuesday pointed out the inflation challenge in FY24 should be a “lot less stiff” than it has been this year.

The Survey said the upside risks to India’s projected inflation rates may outweigh the downside risks with any possible re-emergence of Covid-19 in China that can trigger supply chain disruptions, along with the geopolitics associated with oil, which can affect imported inflation. Read more.

20:18 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey projects India’s GDP growth to slow down to 6.5% in FY 2024: Highlights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday tabled the pre-Budget Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Economic Survey was prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance under the supervision of Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. It gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and the outlook for the next year. Read more.

20:17 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey: Decline in demand for MGNREGS due to growth in rural economy

The Year-on-Year (YoY) decline in monthly demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) work is emanating from the normalisation of the rural economy due to strong agricultural growth and a swift bounce-back from Covid-19, said the Economic Survey 2022-23.

The Survey, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, noted, “The number of persons demanding work under MGNREGS was seen to be trending around pre-pandemic levels from July to November 2022. This could be attributed to the normalisation of the rural economy due to strong agricultural growth and a swift recovery from Covid induced slowdown, culminating in better employment opportunities.” Read more.

20:16 (IST)31 Jan 2023
6.8% inflation not too high to deter private consumption, or weaken inducement to invest: Economic Survey

RBI’s projection of retail inflation at 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal is neither too high to deter private consumption, nor so low as to weaken inducement to invest, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.

However, entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle and therefore, borrowing costs may stay ‘higher for longer’, it said.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Survey details the state of economy in the current fiscal, while giving a sneak peek into the future. Read more.

More from Business
Here is is what should help monetise infrastructure assets at state level
Here is is what should help monetise infrastructure assets at state level
Expectations from digital and technological applications in education and...
Expectations from digital and technological applications in education and...
Punjab National Bank has 70 billion rupees exposure to Adani Group: MD
Punjab National Bank has 70 billion rupees exposure to Adani Group: MD
Sensex, Nifty close higher in volatile trade as IT, oil shares recover
Sensex, Nifty close higher in volatile trade as IT, oil shares recover
LIC reviewing Adani Group response to short seller’s allegation
LIC reviewing Adani Group response to short seller’s allegation
More from Business >>
20:15 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Highlights from the Economic Survey

The Economic Survey was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here are the key points from the survey:

  • India’s economy will grow 6.5% in 2023-24, compared to 7% in the current fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22. 
  • India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, the pre-Budget Economic Survey stated. 
  • It also mentioned that the current account deficit may continue to widen as global commodity prices remain elevated and that the Rupee may come under pressure. 
  • “6.8 per cent inflation for the current fiscal is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment. Borrowing cost may remain ‘higher’ for a longer period and entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle,” the survey added. 
  • It said India’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic “was relatively quick” and that the country has withstood an extraordinary set of challenges better than most economies.
20:14 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey lists growth outlook pointers, flags current account deficit challenge
The Indian economy is seen growing 6.0-6.8 per cent with a baseline real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in the next financial year 2023-24 on the back of a rebound in private consumption, higher capital expenditure, near-universal vaccination coverage enabling spending on contact-based services, and strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporates, says the Economic Survey for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday (January 31).

Challenges and risks


The Survey has listed risks and challenges from widening current account deficit (CAD) amid elevated commodity prices, likelihood of further rate increases in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve, the challenge of the depreciating rupee, and further possible loss of export stimulus amid slowing world growth and shrinking global market size along with ongoing monetary tightening exercise globally with “entrenched inflation” expected to prolong the tightening cycle. Read more.

20:11 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey lists growth outlook pointers, flags current account deficit challenge
The Indian economy is seen growing 6.0-6.8 per cent with a baseline real GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in the next financial year 2023-24 on the back of a rebound in private consumption, higher capital expenditure, near-universal vaccination coverage enabling spending on contact-based services, and strengthening of the balance sheets of the corporates, says the Economic Survey for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday (January 31).


Challenges and risks


The Survey has listed risks and challenges from widening current account deficit (CAD) amid elevated commodity prices, likelihood of further rate increases in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve, the challenge of the depreciating rupee, and further possible loss of export stimulus amid slowing world growth and shrinking global market size along with ongoing monetary tightening exercise globally with “entrenched inflation” expected to prolong the tightening cycle. Read more.

20:11 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Indian economy to grow 6.5% next fiscal year: Economic Survey

India's economy is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April but will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of challenges the globe has faced, the Economic Survey 2022-23 said on Tuesday.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 per cent in 2023-24 compares with an estimated 7 per cent expansion in current fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023) and 8.7 per cent in the previous year.Like the rest of the world, India too faced an extraordinary set of challenges in tightening financial conditions and supply chain disruptions from a prolonged war in Europe but "withstood them better than most economies", the annual document detailing the state of the economy said. (PTI)

20:10 (IST)31 Jan 2023
Welcome to Indian Express's blog!

Welcome back to our coverage of news related to the Budget Session that starts tomorrow. Follow this space for the latest news and updates regarding the Union Budget 2023. 

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran with his team presents the Economic Survey 2022-23 during a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key takeaways

The latest Economic Survey has laid out not just the growth forecast for the current financial year (2022-23) but also commented on the growth outlook in the coming financial year (2023-24). It has also shared its assessment of the inflation trajectory and the the unemployment rate in the country. Here are the key takeaways:

The Survey states that India’s growth estimate for FY23 is higher than for almost all major economies. In fact, the Survey pointed out that India’s growth is “even slightly above the average growth of the Indian economy in the decade leading up to the pandemic”.

The Survey projects a baseline GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in real terms in FY24. “The projection is broadly comparable to the estimates provided by multilateral agencies such as the World Bank, the IMF, and the ADB and by RBI, domestically,” it states.

As things stand, the RBI has projected headline inflation at 6.8 per cent in FY23. This is outside the RBI’s comfort zone, which ranges between 2 per cent and 6 per cent. High inflation is seen as one big factor that is holding back the demand among Indian consumers. However, the Survey sounded optimistic about the inflation levels and trajectory.

Read more highlights from the Economic Survey 2023 here

While factors such as what happens in the rest of the world economy, the US Fed’s decision, the geopolitical uncertainty, and the way stock markets react may be outside the government’s control, the Union Budget can play a big role in steadying the ship.

The Union Budget must come through on certain key metrics, from the Budget numbers to the revenue deficit. Read how to evaluate a Union Budget here.

Also Read:

On first day of Budget Session, President Murmu: ‘Article 370 abrogation to triple talaq, govt has been decisive'

ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 19:27 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close