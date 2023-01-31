Budget 2023 Live Updates: All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman as she gears up to present her fifth Union Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech, India Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her fifth Union Budget in Parliament on Wednesday (February 1). This will be the NDA government’s last full-fledged Budget before the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

Like the last two years, the Union Budget 2023-24, too, would be presented in a paperless form, according to a press release by the Ministry of Finance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday stated that the whole world’s attention is on India’s Budget. “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will not only try to fulfil the hopes and dreams of the common man of India, but the ray of hope which the world is seeing should be seen more brightly,” PM Modi said.

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament Tuesday projected the Indian economy to slow to 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year starting April, but the country will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world.