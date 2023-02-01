Union Budget 2023: All you need to know before Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation in Parliament

The stage is set for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. Given that the next general elections will be in early 2024, this Budget is likely to be the last full-fledged Budget for the current government. As such, the economics of making a budget might also have to reconcile with the politics around it.

Familiarity with the nuts and bolts of how a budget is prepared will help readers to see the Union Budget in perspective. To start with, one should know that the Union Budget is more technically called the Annual Financial Statement. It is true that the budget has traditionally been seen as the most influential tool in the hands of any government to signal its choice of policies, but at the heart of the exercise lies some basic accounting.

At the same time, it is also important for one to understand the forces that shape a Budget and its scope, and how the world market is looking right now. Here are a few explainers written by The Indian Express’ Deputy Associate Editor Udit Misra that will help our readers understand the Budget and it’s impact on the global economy.

Already in 2023, even without the allegations and findings by Hindenburg Research, the Indian stock markets were one of the worst-performing ones anywhere in the world. In particular, foreign investors have been pulling out money from India. The Adani Group, which has already lost billions of dollars in market value in a matter of few days, has issued a detailed rebuttal but it all depends on how investors view it.

On February 1, the US central bank will also release its next policy decision. The US Federal Reserve’s decision will likely have a bearing on Indian markets as well as the RBI’s own monetary policy stance, which is due to be revised later on in February.

But perhaps the most far-reaching impact will be that of the Union Budget. 2023 is expected to be a particularly challenging year from the perspective of economic growth because base effects will wear off and India’s true economic momentum is likely to be revealed.

While it is true that Union Budgets tend to differ from one year to another, there, however, are five metrics on which any Union Budget must come through, which include the Budget speech, the numbers, and the revenue deficit. But how we can one evaluate a Union Budget with these metrics? The Indian Express’ Deputy Associate Editor Udit Misra explains how this can be done.

On Tuesday, the government tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23. The Survey laid out the outlook for India’s growth, inflation and unemployment in the coming years. The Survey provides a detailed report of the national economy for the year along with forecasts. It touches upon everything from agriculture to unemployment to infrastructure. It is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

The Survey said India’s growth estimate for FY23 is higher than for almost all major economies. The RBI has projected headline inflation at 6.8% in FY23, outside its comfort zone of 2% to 6%.

But these are not the only things, the Economic Survey projected. Read our Explainer to find out the key takeaways from this year’s report.

Meanwhile, in its January update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF has marginally improved the forecast for global growth in 2023 — a relief, given the fears of a global recession in 2023. The turnaround reflects “positive surprises and greater-than-expected resilience in numerous economies”.

The IMF releases the WEO twice every year, in April and October, apart from updating it twice — in January and July. In the October 2022 WEO, the IMF forecast that the global growth rate will decelerate from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2023. In the January update, however, the IMF effectively rules out a global recession: “Negative growth in global GDP or global GDP per capita—which often happens when there is a global recession—is not expected.” Instead, it expects global growth to bottom out in 2023 before starting to gather speed in 2024. The report also says that inflation, which destabilised the global economy, is expected to have peaked in 2022 but the disinflation (the fall in inflation rate) will be slow and take all of 2023 and 2024. In 2023, advanced economies are expected to have an inflation of 4.6% while emerging economies will continue to face an inflation of 8.1%.

Between 2020 and 2021, governments and central banks across the world, especially in the richer developed countries, had used a loose fiscal policy (governments spending lots of money) and loose monetary policy (cheaper credit/loans) to contain the economic downturn during Covid. This policy prescription had not only set the world economy up for a period of elevated inflation, but also made it more vulnerable to unexpected supply shocks. Advertisement This shock came early in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. The invasion disrupted global supply chains, which had barely recovered from the Covid-induced lockdowns, and spiked commodity (crude oil, fertilisers and foodgrains) prices so sharply that the whole world witnessed historic surges of inflation.

Official data that came out in early January showed retail inflation grew by 5.7% in December — the fourth successive month when retail inflation has moderated. This was seen as a relief, given that inflation was the biggest economic story of calendar year 2022. The elevated inflation levels robbed people of their purchasing power and worsened India’s trade deficit, which resulted in India’s currency becoming weaker and the RBI losing significant forex reserves as it tried to stem the rupee’s slide.

It is obvious that the inflation trend has moderated, and short of another black swan event (like the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic) or an unanticipated spike in the hostilities between major powers — such as Russia and Nato or the US and China — it is likely that the world has seen the worst of the inflationary spiral for now. This implies that while central banks may still continue to raise interest rates, these hikes are likely to be smaller and fewer.

But, at the same time, it is important to understand why economic growth is a bigger worry this year. We explain

As the Budget to be presented Wednesday is a crucial one as it is likely to be the last full-fledged Budget of the incumbent government, the Finance Minsiter needs to know the rate at which the economy is likely to grow in that year (2023-24). However, this growth rate can only be an assumption.

Even so, what does the Finance Minister base this assumption on? Well, she would have to look at the GDP growth rate of the current financial year (2022-23) and firm up her plans.

But the current financial year will end in March. So how can the FM know what the growth rate will be? The questions are tough, but we elaborate on these queries to make you equipped to understand this fiscal year’s Budget.