Union Budget 2023: Major share in Culture Ministry kitty for ASI

The annual outlay for the Ministry of Culture was increased by 13 per cent, taking it to Rs 3,399.65 crore. Out of this, Rs 1,103 crore has been allocated to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is mandated for the protection, preservation and conservation of protected monuments, and excavations of sites.

In her speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned an extensive exercise being undertaken by the government for the digitisation of ancient inscriptions. The Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions (BharatSHRI), a digital epigraphy museum comprising 1-lakh ancient inscriptions will also be set up by the ASI in Hyderabad.

Besides, the Ministry has allocated Rs 1,046.22 crore to the 34 central autonomous bodies under its purview, such as akademis, museums, libraries and other cultural institutions across India, to support their programmes and activities.