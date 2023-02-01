scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces plans to set up digital public infrastructure for agriculture

While delivering her Budget 2023-24 speech, Sitharaman announced a cluster-based approach to enhance the productivity of extra-long staple cotton.

Union budget 2023 agricultureThe finance minister announced an outlay of Rs 2200 crore for setting up a plant to boost the availability of planting material for horticulture crops. (Screengrab from Sansad TV)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday announced plans to set up a digital public infrastructure for agriculture as an “open source, open standard, and interoperable public good”.

While delivering her Budget 2023-24 speech, Sitharaman said, “This will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services, for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence and support for the growth of agri-tech industry and startups”.

Sitharaman said, “An agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas. The fund will aim at bringing innovative and affordable solutions for challenges faced by farmers. It will also bring in modern technologies to transform agricultural practices and increase productivity and profitability.”

The finance minister also announced a cluster-based approach to enhance the productivity of extra-long staple cotton. “To enhance the productivity of extra-long staple cotton, we will adopt a cluster-based and value chain approach through public-private partnerships. This will mean collaboration between farmers, state and industry for input supplies, extension services, and market linkages,” she said.

The finance minister also announced an outlay of Rs 2200 crore for setting up a plant to boost the availability of planting material for horticulture crops. “We will launch an Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme to boost the availability of disease-free quality planting material for high-value horticulture crops at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore,” she added.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 12:23 IST
