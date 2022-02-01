Budget 2022: Up by 4.6%, Rs 68,000 crore allocated for PM-KISAN

The Centre has allocated Rs 68,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the Union Budget 2022-23, which is just 4.6 per cent higher than the Budget Estimates of Rs 65,000 crore for 2021-22 and only 0.74 per cent higher than the revised estimates of Rs 67,500 crore for the current financial year.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides Rs 6,000 to eligible beneficiary farmer families each year. The amount is transferred in their bank accounts in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the 10th installment on January 1 this year and Rs 20,946 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 10.09 crore farmers across the country. With this, a total Rs 1.8 lakh crore has been transferred into bank accounts of beneficiary farmers till now, according to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

The Modi government had launched the PM-KISAN from the December-March 2018-19 period. The actual expenditure on the PM-KISAN was Rs 60,990 crore during 2020-21.