Budget 2022 Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty over17,450-mark ahead of Union Budget

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Written by Debashish Pachal | New Delhi |
Updated: February 1, 2022 9:33:39 am
Budget 2022 Share Market Live Update: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened over 0.8 per cent higher on Tuesday ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 512.73 points (0.88 per cent) to 58,526.90 while the Nifty 50 rose 141.85 points (0.82 per cent) to 17,481.70.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her fourth union budget today (February 1, 2022). Ahead of the budget, the government on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 which projected Indian economy to grow at 8.0-8.5 per cent in financial year 2022-23 (FY23), thereby moderating the growth forecast from 9.2 per cent expansion for 2021-22 (FY22) outlined by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The all-important Budget session commenced on Monday following an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both the houses of Parliament. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11, 2022. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022.

09:33 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Sensex stocks in early trade

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys were top gainers in the early trade, while Dr Reddy's was the sole loser.

Here's how the other stocks in the BSE benchmark were performing:

Source: BSE
09:19 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Equity markets at open

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 58,526.90, up 512.73 points (0.88 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was up 141.85 points (0.82 per cent) at 17,481.70.

09:13 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Income tax slabs 2022: Here’s what taxpayers expect from Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today (February 1, 2022). Ahead of the key upcoming elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, all eyes by the salaried class would be on the announcement regarding personal taxation. Click here to read

09:08 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Sensex climbs over 700 points in pre-open

The S&P BSE Sensex was up over 700 points in the pre-open session ahead of the Union Budget 2022.

Here's how other BSE indices were performing:

Source: BSE
08:56 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal: ‘Seeing imported inflation as rest of the world is facing it’

In an interview with Aanchal Magazine and Sunny Verma, Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, said the Budget will offer clarity on how additional fiscal space is being utilised to support economy. Click here to read this exclusive interview

08:52 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Economic Survey pegs industrial growth at 11.8 per cent in FY22, and how schemes like PLI would aid recovery

India’s industrial sector, which was marred by disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is likely to record a growth of 11.8 per cent in 2021-22, the economic survey has said. Though the performance of the slowed down during the year, it offers some prescriptions: a gradual unlocking of the economy and plans such as the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for various sectors, along with other policy initiatives such as emergency credit line guarantee to micro, small, and medium enterprises will help aid the pace of recovery. Click here to read

08:47 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Just In | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Finance Ministry in the North Block, reports news agency ANI. Sitharaman will present her fourth Union Budget later today.

08:42 (IST)01 Feb 2022
To run economy engine at full power, Budget to focus on infra, raise capex

A continued push on capital expenditure and roll out of infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) will be central to the Union Budget 2022-23 as the Central government looks to hold and build on the recovery in the economy. Projects in roads and railways sectors and Nal se Jal scheme are expected to receive funding boost as the government targets to increase capex spending by around 30 per cent next year, government officials said. Click here to read

08:33 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Economic Survey estimates FY23 growth forecast to 8.0-8.5%

The Economic Survey 2021-22 has projected the economy to grow at 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23, thereby moderating the growth forecast from 9.2 per cent expansion for 2021-22 outlined by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Last year’s Survey had projected real GDP to record a 11 per cent growth in 2021-22, post a 7.3 per cent contraction in 2020-21. While this year’s growth comes on a low base year economic output, the expansion next year has to be seen from the recovery levels in economic output. Click here to read

08:24 (IST)01 Feb 2022
Good morning!

Dear readers,

Welcome to the special market live blog on the day of Union Budget 2022-23. Catch all the stock market updates here.

On Monday, the topline equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged nearly 1.5 per cent on account of intense buying across sectors after the Economic Survey 2021-22 projected a healthy growth for the economy in the near term.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 813.94 points (1.42 per cent) to settle at 58,014.17 while the Nifty 50 climbed 237.90 points (1.39 per cent) to end at 17,339.85.

