Budget 2022 Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty over17,450-mark ahead of Union Budget

Budget 2022 Live Updates: All eyes will be on Frinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she unveils the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament today.

Budget 2022 Share Market Live Update: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened over 0.8 per cent higher on Tuesday ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 512.73 points (0.88 per cent) to 58,526.90 while the Nifty 50 rose 141.85 points (0.82 per cent) to 17,481.70.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her fourth union budget today (February 1, 2022). Ahead of the budget, the government on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 which projected Indian economy to grow at 8.0-8.5 per cent in financial year 2022-23 (FY23), thereby moderating the growth forecast from 9.2 per cent expansion for 2021-22 (FY22) outlined by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The all-important Budget session commenced on Monday following an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both the houses of Parliament. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11, 2022. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022.