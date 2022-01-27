Budget 2022 expectations live updates: Here’s what corporates, economists and market experts expect

Budget 2022 Expectations Live Updates: Amid concerns over the recent wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus (Covid-19) on India’s GDP growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her fourth Union Budget Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
The Budget session of Parliament is set to kick off on Monday, January 31, 2022, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11, 2022. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022.
With just a few days left for the all-important event of the Indian financial calendar, various market experts, economists and financial experts have their eyes on the Budget session. We take a look at what India Inc and other experts in the market and economy expect from the upcoming Budget 2022 in our LIVE blog:
"The market wants a Budget that should be reformist and pro-growth where last year’s Budget headed in the right direction, therefore, we need further momentum to reforms and growth in the upcoming Budget.
We hope that the government will maintain its fiscal expenditure high with a focus on infrastructure. Though there were several announcements for the infrastructure sector and that need to be continued, however, there is a need for some significant measures for the real estate and auto sector to create multiplier effects because these two sectors create jobs and growth in multiple sectors.
Government should increase the tax benefits for housing loans because it is almost at the same level for the last many years. There were many steps taken by the government in the last 1 year to boost the economy but there was no direct focus to boost consumption therefore the market will like to hear some significant announcements for salaried class.
The market will also like more clarity and pace in the government’s asset monetization and divestment program. The world is facing many supply-side issues and India can turn some challenges into opportunities therefore the government should focus on some areas in the upcoming Budget.
In terms of taxation related to the stock market, I believe STT should be removed or at least reduced because initially it was introduced in the place of long-term capital gain but now, we have both LTCG and STT that is not fair for the Indian Investors. Stock market penetration is increasing in India and it is anticipated that the government will take policy measures to ensure that the Indian market becomes more investment-friendly in comparison to other emerging markets where reducing LTCG and STT could be a good step in that direction. The transaction cost in India is too high and LTCG and STT are seen as a sentiment dampener for the market."
"The SME sector is the backbone of Indian economy. In the upcoming budget, we expect the government to make announcements that will empower small businesses thereby reviving the economy from the impact of the pandemic. In November 2021, the government announced the Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme for the MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) in the services sector. This should be extended to SMEs whose turnover is less than Rs 5 crore as well as it will help them procure service equipment through institutional credit for advancement of their technology.
Government should also look at tax breaks for companies providing technology support to MSMEs. At a time when we are expecting the third wave of Covid to hit economic activity and businesses are facing difficult times, the government must take measures to meet the SME lending requirements. Subsidizing the cost of funds to NBFCs that focus on lending to small merchants for loans below Rs 20 lakhs is way to ensure easy access to credit. Besides, we expect the finance minister to increase credit guarantee for lending while also providing relief in terms of tax sops or subsidizing manpower cost for digital players to promote digital payments in tier 3 to 6 towns.
Lastly, this Budget should further look at propelling the country towards a digital future. While multiple initiatives have been undertaken to promote digital payments, the Government must look at given some form of incentive to small businesses to encourage the adoption of digital payments and further strengthen the payment infrastructure of the country, especially in smaller towns."