Budget 2022: 10% growth in capital outlay for armed forces, 68% earmarked for domestic industry

Along with a definitive push towards promoting the country’s domestic defence industry, earmarking over two-thirds of the capital outlay from domestic defence manufacturers, the capital outlay for the armed forces at Rs. 1.52 lakh crore has also seen a massive nearly 10 per cent jump compared to the Revised Estimates from last year, and nearly 13 per cent over what was initially earmarked in budgeted estimates.

When compared to the Rs. 1.35 lakh crore budgeted estimates from 2021-2022, which is what was initially allocated during the Budget, the jump in the capital outlay for the armed forces jumps is even higher, to nearly 13 per cent. This comes when all arms of the forces, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, are modernising, and are in the process of procuring new submarines, fighter jets, tanks, artillery guns, drones, etc.

Also Read | FM banks on growth through capex push, private sector crowd in

The jump of 9.74 per cent over the revised estimates, which stood Rs. 1.39 lakh crore in 2021-2022, is significant compared to the 0.4 per cent rise that was seen comparing the same figures for the previous year.

The total budget for defence stands at Rs. 5.25 lakh crore, or Rs. 5,25,166.15 crore. This too is 9.8 per cent more than the Rs. 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence last year. But when compared to the revised estimates from last year of Rs. 5.03 lakh crore, the growth in the country’s defence budget stands 4.4 per cent. However, as has been the case, the revenue component of the budget, of which pensions is a huge cost, continues to be more than the capital outlay.

The total revenue component this year is Rs. 3,64,746.55 crore, of which pensions account for Rs. 1,19,696 crore. However, the pension bill at nearly Rs. 1.20 lakh crore is higher than last year’s budgeted and revised estimates. The government had allocated almost Rs. 1,16 lakh crore last year, the revised estimates stood close Rs. 1.17 lakh crore. In 2020-2021, the pension bill had been even higher though, at Rs. 1.28 lakh crore.

Pensions still account for just under a quarter of the total defence budget, a concern that the governments have been trying to work on over the years.

The total capital outlay for the forces is Rs. 1.52 lakh crore this year, compared to the Rs. 1.39 lakh crore in last year’s revised estimates, and Rs. 1.35 lakh crore in budgeted estimates.

Between the forces, when it comes to comparing the budgeted estimates from last year, the Navy has got the highest jump; but compared to the revised estimates the widest gap is for the Army. The reason is that the Army’s revised estimates are considerably lower compared to the budgeted estimates, which is the reverse for the Navy.

The Navy was allocated Rs. 33,254 crore in the budget, the revised estimates went up to Rs 46,022 crore. It has been allocated Rs. 47,591 crore this year, which is a staggering 43 per cent more than the budgeted estimates from last year, but only 3.4 per cent more than the revised estimates from last year. The Navy is preparing to roll out a Rs. 43,000 crore project to build six conventional submarines in India, and is pushing for building a second aircraft carrier in the country, as the first one is expected to be commissioned as INS Vikrant this year.

For the Army, the allocation of Rs 32,015 crore is lower than the budgeted estimate of Rs. 36,482 crore in 2021-2022. However, the revised estimates for the Army for last year stood only at Rs. 25,377 crore. While, the jump over the revised estimate for the Army is 26 per cent, but when it comes to budgeted estimates, there is an actual reduction of more than 12 per cent.

Follow Budget 2022 Live Updates | No changes in Income Tax, big push for capex

Pushed by the military standoff in eastern Ladakh with China, the Army has been forced to upgrade its infrastructure along the entire 3488 km-long boundary with the northern neighbour, along with building new surveillance, army aviation, billeting and other structures.

The Air Force, which has the largest capital outlay among the forces, has seen a stable though marginal growth, as it tries to phase out its ageing aircraft with modern fighter jets, both, produced within the country and from outside.

It has been allocated Rs. 55,587 crore this year, which is 7.2 per cent higher than last year’s revised estimates at Rs. 51,831 crore, but just 4.5 per cent over the budgeted estimates of Rs. 53,215 crore last year.

During her speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that over two-thirds of the capital outlay will be earmarked for the domestic industry, and a quarter of the defence research and development budget will be set aside for the private players. This comes as yet another push by the government for atmanirbharta or self-reliance, in defence, which has been a flagship campaign of the government.

In Premium Now | Budget 2022 Explained: How will tax on crypto work

“Our government is committed to reducing imports and promoting atmanirbharta in equipment for the armed forces. 68 per cent of the capital procurement budget, will be earmarked for the domestic industry in 2022-23. Up from 58 per cent in 2021-22.”

However, last year, in 2021-22, the government had actually earmarked 63 per cent of the capital outlay for domestic sources. Talking about the budget announcements on February 22, 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that “the ministry has planned to invest about 63 per cent of the outlay for 2021-22 on domestic procurement, about Rs 70,221 crore for domestic defence procurement. This increase will have a positive impact on enhanced domestic procurement, having a multiplier effect on our industries including MSMEs and start-ups. It would also increase the employment in the defence sector.”

The 58 per cent figure Sitharaman mentioned on Tuesday is from two years ago, 2020-2021, which was the first time that such a component had been set aside for the domestic industry.

Sitharaman also announced on Tuesday that a quarter of the defence research and development budget will be set aside for the private industry and bodies this year. This is a new idea. She said that “defence R&D will be opened up for industry, start-ups and academia, with 25 per cent of defence R&D budget earmarked.”

“Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment, in collaboration with DRDO, and other organisations through SPV model,” by creating Special Purpose Vehicles.

To promote testing and certification from private entities, the finance minister announced that “an independent nodal umbrella body will be set up for meeting wide-ranging testing and certification requirements.”