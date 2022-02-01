Union Budget 2022-23: Sitharaman’s stress on natural and organic farming doesn’t sit easy with farmers

Most farmers say the yield per acre goes down drastically if chemical fertilisers are not used.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget presentation on Tuesday, outlined the government’s desire to promote chemical-free natural and organic farming.

“Chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country with a focus on farmers’ lands in five-kms wide corridors along river Ganga in the first stage,” the minister said.

This is the second time in the last five years that the government has pushed for this method of cultivation. Farmers including Padma awardee Subhash Palekar, who had shot to fame for his propagation of a chemical-free farming model, however hvave been anything but enthusiastic about the proposal. While farmers say such method of cultivation is non-sustainable, Palekar dished the union government for what he said was its “non-serious and non-studied” approach.

As the name suggests, chemical-free natural farming refers to a cultivation practice where instead of chemical inputs, farmers use natural ingredients like farmyard compost, cow-dung, buffalo-dung, vermicompost etc. Votaries of this method of cultivation say it helps in improvement of soil health and reduces cost of production.

Palekar, based in Amravati district in Maharashtra, has long been propagating this method of cultivation in his own name — Subash Palekar Natural Farming. Like other practices, Palekar’s method shuns all chemical inputs and instead uses mixtures and concoctions from Neem and lime to fight pests and fungus. Awarded the Padma Shri in 2016, Palekar shot to fame in 2019 when Sitharaman mentioned his style of farming in her budget speech. On his part, Palekar claimed more than 50 lakh farmers have joined him in this method of cultivation.

Sitharaman’s speech on Tuesday however failed to get any accolades from Palekar who claimed that neither the government nor the government agencie have made any effort to connect with him. “Since the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has talked about this method of farming but have not contacted me to understand the process,” he said. Palekar pointed out how the term ‘zero-budget farming’ is misleading and he has dropped the same in favour of Subhash Palekar Natural Farming long back. “Yet the finance minister continues to call this zero budget natural farming which is wrong” he said.

If Palekar rues the lack of knowledge, farmers find Sitharaman’s utterance devoid of ground reality. Farmers say chemical-free farming is non-sustainable and can cause serious threat to food security of the country. The talk about chemical-free farming, many pointed out, came at a time when rising costs of fertilisers have threatened to rock the agricultural boat.

Back in 2010, Deepak Bhise had tried to grow tomatoes without chemical inputs in his four-acres of land in the village of Yedgaon in Junnar taluka of Pune district. However, his experiment proved to be a disaster as instead of 18-20 tonnes an acre, he managed to salvage only 3 tonnes of the fruit an acre. “Contrary to what is being claimed, natural farming is extremely costly and requires lots of inputs. Also the output does not cover the input costs,” he said. Since then, Bhise has never tried to go-chemical free but uses ingredients like vermicompost, manure etc to enrich his soil.

Similarly Ganesh Nanote felt the very concept of natural farming was contrary to the government’s stress on science and technology in the farming world. “The green revolution with its emphasis on better seeds and inputs have ensured India is self-reliant in food grains. Any move away from this would prove disastrous,” said Nanote who grows cotton over his 20-acres holding in the village of Nimbhara in Barshitakli taluka of Akola district.

Most farmers say the yield per acre goes down drastically if chemical fertilisers are not used. Also with climate change showing its colours every season, increased usage of insecticides, fungicides have become the norm than a luxury.

Eknath Sanap, an onion grower from the village of Naigaon in Sinnar taluka of Nashik, pointed out that this year, they have already taken sprays of fungicides 10 times in the two-month-old onion crop. “Normally throughout the 3.5-4 months period, we have to spray around 10 times but this year due to climate change, we had to accelerate the sprays of fungicides to control infection in the growing plants,” he said. In case chemical inputs are banned, Sanap said crops like onion would have no chance of survival.