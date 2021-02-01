Budget 2021 Highlights: Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark, Sitharaman quotes Tagore

Budget 2021 Highlights: The Union Budget 2021-22, which has come at a time when India’s economy is reeling under the aftereffects of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, is being presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament.

According to the Economic Survey 2020-21, which was tabled by the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha Friday, the government sees the Indian economy growing at 11 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). However, the GDP growth rate is estimated at minus 7.7 per cent for the ongoing fiscal. The annual document by the Ministry of Finance under the guidance of Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian provides a summary of annual economic development across the country during the financial year 2020-21.

This is Sitharaman’s third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a significant departure from the tradition, this year’s Budget is unique as it is paperless. The papers did not get printed for the first time since Independence, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Finance Minister had ditched the leather briefcase for a traditional “bahi khaata” — or red, handmade ledger — saying that it was “high time we move on from the British hangover, to do something on our own”.

Union Budget 2021 highlights:

# FM Sitharaman said Budget 2021 was prepared in “unprecedented times.” She also thanked the essential workers who continued to serve the country amid the lockdown.

# Sitharaman highlighted what the government has done for the poor, the migrants, children as well as senior citizens under various schemes. “Announcments made earlier were like 5 mini budgets themselves,” she said.

# Sitharaman quoted Tagore during Budget 2021 presentation. “Today, India has two vaccines and is not only comforting citizens of her own country, but those of neighbouring nations too,” Sitharaman said as she highlighted the Covid-19 pandemic related efforts of the government. Quoting Tagore, Sitharaman said, “Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark,” adding that this moment in history is the dawn of a new era, where India is well-poised to be the land of promise and hope”. She also remembered Indian cricket team victory’s in Australia.

# Sitharaman said the budget for 2021-22 rests on six pillars – from healthcare to infrastructure. She has also announced a total spend of around Rs 2 lakh crore on healthcare.