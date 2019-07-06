Budget 2019: States to be funded to lay more roads under Bharatmala Phase 2

With land acquisition process as well as the rising costs turning out to be a huge challenge, the government will fund states to lay state roads under its flagship Bharatmala Phase 2, which envisaged around 48,000 km of road network across India by 2024.

The National Highways Development Project (NHDP) — to widen and upgrade existing highways — will be revamped to be developed as a national grid of connectivity.

Presenting these visions for the highways sector under the macro category of “connectivity” in India in the first Budget of the second term of the Modi government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday termed connectivity as the “lifeblood of the economy”— including railways, and waterways.

“Connectivity is the lifeblood of an economy. The government has given a massive push to all forms of physical connectivity through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, industrial corridors, dedicated freight corridors, Bhartamala and Sagarmala projects, Jal Marg Vikas and UDAN Schemes,” she said during her maiden Budget speech in the Lok Sabha.

The allocation for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been increased to Rs 83,016 crore in this Budget, as against Rs 71,000 crore in 2018-19 which was later revised to Rs 78,625.50 crore.

The ambitious programme of Bharatmala would help develop national road corridors and highways, the Finance Minister said. She added that these initiatives will improve logistics tremendously, reduce cost of transportation and increase the competitiveness of domestically produced goods.

Ministry officials said that under the new plan for executing the Bharatmala project in the second phase, states will be given requisite funds for acquiring the land and constructing the roads.

The Budget, while giving thrust for innovating mode of financing, mentioned that National Highways Authority of India carried out one ToT (toll operate and transfer) transaction as well. The cumulative resources garnered through these instruments and model exceed Rs 24,000 crore.

“The government will carry out a comprehensive restructuring of National Highway Development Programme to ensure that the National Highway Grid of desirable length and capacity is created using financeable model.

“After completing the Phase 1 of Bharatmala, in the second Phase, states will be helped to develop State road networks,” the Finance Minister said.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed the Budget and said his Ministry was planning dedicated electric lanes on highways.

Gadkari added that the rise in special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each by one rupee a litre on petrol and diesel will ultimately be roped in for betterment of highways infrastructure. Meanwhile, during her Budget speech, Sitharaman said, “To accelerate the speed of achieving universal connectivity of eligible habitations, the target of connecting the eligible and feasible habitations was advanced from 2022 to 2019. I am happy to inform that all weather connectivity has now been provided to over 97 per cent of such habitations.”

She further said that this has been possible by maintaining a high pace of road construction of 130 to 135 km per day in the last 1,000 days.