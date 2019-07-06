Union Budget 2019: Startups get breather over angel tax scrutiny

In a significant relief to startups, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced a series of measures to ease angel tax woes of startups that have been facing severe scrutiny by the tax department with respect to angel investment.

Advertising

Sitharaman said startups and their investors who file requisite declaration and provide information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of income tax scrutiny in respect of valuations of share premiums. She added the issue of establishing identity of investors and source of funds will soon be resolved as the taxman is putting in place a mechanism of e-verification.

“This is a welcome move and a departure from the earlier incremental tweaks in angel tax. However, it remains to be seen whether these declarations/information’s would be onerous to comply,” said Amit Maheshwari, partner, Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP. At least 2,000 startups have received notices from the Income Tax department under sections 56(2)(vii)(b) (classification of funding as income or investment) and 68 (deals with unexplained credit) of the Income-tax Act.

Also Read: Here’s how India Inc reacted to Budget 2019

Advertising

“Early stage funding is a critical requirement of startups. Angel tax has been a pain point for both investors and startups alike. In simple words, it gave the tax department the authority to question the share premium paid by investors and potentially tax the amount which was above the fair market value as other income at a marginal rate of tax of 25 per cent. With the new provisions, it seems that as long as investors declare their investment and the startups also file this in their returns, they will not be subject to scrutiny for the computation of share premium. While details are awaited, this would mean any startup registered with Startup India and has filed necessary documents will be exempt from angel tax,” said Sushanto Mitra, founder and CEO of Lead Angels.

NASSCOM said the clarity on angel tax is a welcome step to further evangelise the startup community. Angel tax was introduced in 2012 as an anti-abuse measure. So far, about 54 start-ups have received exemption from angel tax. Tabby Bhatia, director, Voganow.com, said easing of angel tax woes of startups will “help the entire startup industry to accomplish the activities faster and will give a big relief to industry players”.

The FM said the “I-T department should not conduct any enquiry without obtaining approval of a supervisory officer,” adding that a “special administration arrangement” will be made by the Central Board of Direct Taxes for pending assessments of startups and redressal of their grievances.

Further, the need for startups to justify fair market value of their shares issued to category one Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), which was quashed by the government earlier this year, has now also been extended to AIF category two funds.