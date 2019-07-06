Union Budget 2019: Recapitalisation bonds of Rs 70,000 crore for PSBs

The government plans to issues Rs 70,000 crore worth of recapitalisation bonds in the current fiscal year to inject an equivalent amount of equity in public sector banks. Capital infusion in banks will help them in meeting the regulatory requirement as well as provide funds for pushing credit growth in economy.

Advertising

“Having addressed legacy issues, PSBs are now proposed to be further provided Rs 70,000 crore capital to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

She said the state of banks has improved significantly as non performing assets (NPAs) have fallen and banks have raised provisions against likely loan losses.

In October 2017, the government announced a Rs 2.11 lakh crore worth of capital infusion plan in public sector banks over two years including fund infusion of Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Despite record equity infusion, subsequent loan fraud at Punjab National Bank of over Rs 14,000 crore put the government in a precarious situation again. As banks struggled to raise resources from the market, the government has stepped up equity infusion through the route of recapitalisation bonds — which do not show up on fiscal deficit as the government accounts for only interest payments on these bonds. By the end of current fiscal, the total outstanding issuance of recapitalisation bonds is pegged at Rs 2.56 lakh crore, comprising Rs 70,000 crore to be issued this year and Rs 1.86 lakh crore worth of bonds issued in the last two years, according to budget documents.

Advertising

Also Read: Here’s how India Inc reacted to Budget 2019

She said banks have gained through clean up in the last few years and fresh equity infusion would strengthen them to support economy. “Financial gains from cleaning of the banking system are now amply visible. NPAs of commercial banks have reduced by over Rs 1 lakh crore over the last year, record recovery of over Rs 4 lakh crore due to IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) and other measures has been effected over the last four years,” she said.

She said the provision coverage ratio is now at its highest in seven years and domestic credit growth has risen to 13.8 per cent, even as the government smoothly carried out consolidation, reducing the number of PSBs by eight. To further improve ease of living, the Finance Minister said banks will leverage technology, offering online personal loans and doorstep banking, and enabling customers of one PSB to access services across all state-owned banks.

“In addition, government will initiate steps to empower account holders to remedy current situation in which they do not have control over deposit of cash by others in their accounts,” she said.