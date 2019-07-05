Union Budget 2019: Railways focus to be on safety, modernisation

Safety, security and modernisation will continue to be the focus for Railways in the Union Budget, which will be presented on Friday.

Advertising

Giving priority to the CCTV camera project, the Budget may provide around Rs 250 crore from the Nirbhaya fund to the long-pending work of bringing railway stations under a network of cameras.

Similarly, to kickstart the government’s ambitious plan of eliminating manned level crossings, around Rs 1,200 crore may be provided from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund for this fiscal year.

All the unmanned level crossings had already been manned earlier this year.

Advertising

Both the amounts are likely to be over and above what has already been provided in the interim Budget presented before the General Election.

The original proposal to install CCTV cameras in 983 busiest stations in India with around Rs 500 crore from the Nirbhaya fund has been stuck due to various reasons. This year, the Nirmala Sitharaman-led Finance Ministry is believed to have agreed to release around Rs 250 crore from the Nirbhaya fund to begin work towards the project.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s plan of eliminating all the level crossings in India — part of the Railways agenda for first 100 days — seeks to first get rid of all the 2,568 level crossings in the busiest corridors of the Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonals by 2024.

The plan to eliminate the over 19,000 manned level crossings across the country involves a cost of Rs 50,000 crore, which Railways has decided to fund through Central assistance rather than sharing the cost with states. The states will only be asked to acquire the land required for the structures.

The extra money is likely to be will be added to the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) to Railways.

The capital expenditure for Railways remains around Rs 1,60,000 crore and a revenue target of around Rs 2,17,000 crore for the current fiscal year as per the Interim Budget. The Centre has also given Railways Rs 64,000 crore as GBS.

Railways is also engaged in implementing new ideas like making a new PSU — the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Corporation — to bring all its seven production units under it as an independent entity. There is also the idea of asking passengers to give up the subsidy component of rail tickets, akin to the voluntary giving up of LPG subsidy.