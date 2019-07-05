Toggle Menu
Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, "It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a 'bahi khata' (ledger)."

Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside Parliament on Friday. (Express photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)

In a break from tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Parliament Friday with the document covered by a red cloth with the national emblem on it and tied with a string. Sitharaman is presenting her maiden Union Budget for the new financial year and did away with the British-era tradition of carrying the documents in a briefcase.

The minister carried the papers in a red cloth which is also a tradition used to cover religious texts.

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian called it a sign of “departure from slavery of Western slavery”.

“It is in Indian tradition. It symbolizes our departure from slavery of Western thought. It is not a budget but a ‘bahi khata’ (ledger),” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

While the tradition of carrying the Budget in a briefcase has been on since the British-era, Finance Ministers have chosen to carry the document in suitcases of different colours like red velvet, black and even tan.

Sitharaman is all set to present her the Union Budget for the financial year after taking charge as Finance Minister this year. As she delivers her maiden Budget, the twin challenges for Sitharaman are to spur growth and create more jobs.

The Budget is being presented at a time when unemployment touched a 45-year high, and India had lost its tag as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year. In the backdrop of BJP’s historic mandate in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the citizens are hopeful that the full-year Budget would further expand the welfare measures announced in the interim Budget. But with India’s economic growth faltering since February 1, it would likely be much more difficult to come through on those promises.

In the Economic Survey presented to Parliament Thursday, the government projected the economic growth to inch up to 7 per cent. It also laid emphasis on private investment and accelerating the GDP growth rate to 8 per cent to turn India to turn into a $5-trillion economy by 2025.

