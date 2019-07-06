Union Budget 2019: More steps to deepen bond market; yields fall, rupee rises

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a number of measures, including an action plan to deepen the market for long term bonds including bond repos and credit default swaps with specific focus on infrastructure sector and a Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation.

Advertising

The rupee rose and bond yields declined after the government announced plans for more foreign participation in the bond market and a lower fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent. The yield on 10-year benchmark bonds fell by 5 basis points at 6.696 per cent and the rupee rose by 8 paise at 68.42 against the dollar.

The government has also proposed to permit investments made by foreign investors (FIIs) in debt securities issued by Infrastructure Debt Fund – Non-Bank Finance Companies (IDF-NBFCs) to be transferred or sold to any domestic investor within the specified lock-in period. The Finance Minister said in order to deepen the corporate tri-party repo market in corporate debt securities, the government will work with regulators RBI and the SEBI to enable stock exchanges to allow ‘AA’ rated bonds as collaterals. The government also said user-friendliness of trading platforms for corporate bonds will be reviewed, including issues arising-out of capping of ISINs.

Also Read: Here’s how India Inc reacted to Budget 2019

“Corporate debt markets are crucial for the infrastructure sector. Though the number and value of bond issuances had gone up, there has been a dip in the last two years. The market is skewed in favour of private placement,” Sitharaman said.