Union budget 2019: Hike in gold duty riles jewellery traders

The proposal by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase custom duty on gold and other precious metals from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent on Friday came under faced all-round criticism with analysts and jewellery industry terming it a “disappointing” decision that may “augur well for illicit gold imports and further distort gold markets significantly”.

Advertising

“The increase in customs duty for gold coupled with GST will make gold more expensive and encourage smuggling. This is not in tune with Make in India principles,” GJC Chairman Anantha Padmanaban said in a statement, asking for a rollback in the hike.

Chirag Mehta, Senior Fund Manager, Quantum Mutual Fund, said, “Customs duty has become a major revenue-earner for the country and the dream of making India the gold-trading capital has been sacrificed for the sole purpose of filling the government coffers in a bid to reduce the deficit. Further increase in customs duty will only distort markets further as the current differential between the Indian gold prices and International gold price will widen by 2.5-15.5 per cent in total. This is a significant differential and may augur well for illicit gold imports and further distort gold markets significantly.”

World Gold Council said the hike in duty will negatively impact India’s gold industry. “It will impede efforts to make gold as an asset class particularly when gold prices are already rising globally. In addition, the grey market will thrive which will dilute efforts to reduce cash transactions,” said Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India.

Advertising

“Such interventionist policy making ensures that India will never be at the centre of the global gold markets despite being the largest consumer and will continue to remain a price taker. Such distortions make it difficult to channelise the hoard of India’s gold savings into circulation and thereby integrate the gold market with other financial markets,” Mehta said.

According to Abhishek Bansal, Chairman, ABans Group of Companies, the hike in gold Import duty indicates the government’s move to discourage imports of physical gold and promote digital gold in the form of ETFs and Gold Bonds. “Gold demand in India may drop further, as gold prices are already at multi-year highs and jewellery will become unaffordable to small pocket households,” Bansal said.

Hareesh V, Head – Commodity Research, Geojit Financial Services, said the proposal to increase the custom duty on gold and precious metals will certainly lift gold prices in the country. “Since the domestic prices are already at multi-year highs due to a weak rupee and higher international prices, the new decision would cause an additional burden on buyers. The existing import duty on gold is 10 per cent which is now revised to 12.5 per cent. In addition, gold prices attract GST of 3 per cent. Hence the present total tax incidence on gold would be about 15.5 per cent this will lead to higher prices for gold in the country,” he said.

After the budget proposal, the most active August gold futures in MCX platform increased by more than two per cent to Rs 34,968 per ten grams. It made an intraday high of Rs 35,100. Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market held steady at $1417 an ounce.

WGC said millions of Indians invest in gold as part of their household savings, not simply as discretionary spending for consumption. “People buy gold as a long-term investment to protect their wealth and gold also has huge significance socially, emotionally and economically in India.

“An increase in duty will be counterproductive to the objectives stated in the previous year’s budget and encapsulated in NITI Aayog’s recommendations for transforming the gold market. We believe that gold can play a positive role in the Indian economy, but to enable this there needs to be a reduction in overall taxes, a stable policy environment and a transparent trading market,” Somasundaram said.