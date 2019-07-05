Union Budget 2019 Highlights: Govt proposes setting up of exclusive TV channel for startups

Budget 2019 Highlights: India’s first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the full-fledged Union Budget for the current financial year in Parliament.

Thanking voters for bringing back the Modi government to power for a second term, Sitharaman said, “The recent election was charged with brimming home and desire for a bright and stable ‘New India’. Voter turnout was highest; every section came to stamp their approval for performing Government”.

As she delivers her maiden Budget, the twin challenges for Sitharaman are to spur growth and create more jobs. The Budget is being presented at a time when unemployment has touched a 45-year high, and India lost its tag as the world’s fastest-growing major economy to China in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

Here are the key highlights of the Union Budget 2019:

*India to be Open-defecation free by October 2, 2019

*Cargo movement in Ganga will increase 4 times in 4 years.

*Every single rural family, except those unwilling to take connection, to have electricity, LPG connection by 2022

*Govt to streamline multiple labour laws into a set of four labour codes

*Study in India programme to attract foreign students

*One woman in every SHG to get loan upto Rs 1 lakh under Mudra Yojana

*Railway station modernisation programme to be launched this year

*Proposal to setup exclusive TV channel for startups

*Blueprint for a national gas grid, water grid, i-ways and airports to be unveiled

*Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana phase 3 to upgrade 1,25,000 km of road length over the next 5 years

*Package for power sector tariff and structural reforms to be unveiled soon

*1.95 cr houses to be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) from FY20-22

*NRI portfolio route to be merged with FPI for seamless investment in stock markets

*Govt to liberalise FDI in aviation, media, animation and insurance intermediaries

*10,000 new farmer producer organisations to be set up

*One hundred new clusters to be set up in 2019-20 to enable 50,000 artisans to come into economic value chain

*Proposal to expand Swachh Bharat mission to undertake sustainable solid waste management in every village

