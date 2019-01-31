Union Budget 2019: Here’s what India Inc expects from Modi govt

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present an interim budget, last of the current NDA government before the general elections, in Lok Sabha on February 1. While individual taxpayers are expecting the government to provide some tax reforms which will boost their purchasing power and stress less about the taxes, the startup industry is expecting easy funding opportunities in India.

Manufacturers are also expecting reservation of budgets to support small component manufacturers. The budget proposed tomorrow will determine how most industries are likely to perform throughout the year.

Here is what different industries are expecting from the Narendra Modi government’s last budget.