Union Budget 2019: Here’s what India Inc expects from Modi govt

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present an interim budget, last of the current NDA government before the general elections, in Lok Sabha on February 1. While individual taxpayers are expecting the government to provide some tax reforms which will boost their purchasing power and stress less about the taxes, the startup industry is expecting easy funding opportunities in India.
Manufacturers are also expecting reservation of budgets to support small component manufacturers. The budget proposed tomorrow will determine how most industries are likely to perform throughout the year.
Here is what different industries are expecting from the Narendra Modi government’s last budget.
Ensure Policy stability, says chairman of Anand Rathi group
Anand Rathi, Chairman of Anand Rathi group said, " ensuring "policy stability" is critical for the growth of the economy. A policy stable environment will also help ensure that the citizens will continue to receive the benefits of the programmes that have been rolled out so far."
He mentioned the following measures that could elevate the overall sentiments.
Long Term Capital Gain Tax ( LTCG ) ? The government should consider withdrawing this tax. It will help improve the sentiment and make the equity market an attractive option once again
Securities Transaction Tax (STT) - The industry is currently facing different STT levies in different types of transactions. The government should reconsider how the STT is being currently levied and if possible reduce the tax. This will help improve the equity funding and provide relief to the capital markets.
Increase Tax Exemption Limit from 2.5 lakhs to 5 lakhs- Currently the citizens falling under the bracket of 2.5lakhs ? 5 lakhs bracket pay about a 5 % tax. The government could consider giving a tax and procedural relief to this low income group.
Introduction of Quasi Basic Scheme (QUBI): The Finance Minister could introduce this scheme to target poorest segment of the population.
Job creation and industrial infrastructure are macro-level focus points: COO of Piggy Nikhil Mantha
Co-founder and COO of Piggy- a Mutual Fund Investment App Nikhil Mantha said that his macro-level focus points are around job creation, industrial infrastructure and Agricultural credit.
"Any budget before general elections comes with huge expectations. I'm curious to see how the Finance Minister plans to balance tax cuts, subsidies if any, with fiscal deficit targets given that we're missing our Q4 target by 0.2%. For investments space, I expect an increase in 80C limits to 2.5 lakhs from the current 1.5 lakh," he said.
He also said that investors are expecting the government to bring parity between the schemes and make these tax savings avenues more attractive for individuals.
"In the present scenario, any switch within the same scheme from debt to equity in ULIPs and NPS or any fund reallocation between them is not liable to taxation," he added.