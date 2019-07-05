Union Budget 2019: From Nayi soch ka Bharat to Mazboot desh, best quotes from Sitharaman’s speech

Presenting her maiden Union Budget in Parliament on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman used several noteworthy phrases — most of which were in Hindi. From Nayi soch ka Bharat to Mazboot desh, Sitharaman quotes was met with a roaring approval as members sitting in the treasury benches thumped their desks.

Here are the best quotes from the Budget speech:

# On the success of Swachh Bharat, she said “Nayi Soch Ka Bharat, Har Ghar Shauchalaya Wala Bharat.” (An India of new thinking, an India with a toilet in every home). The Finance Minister said that by October 2, 2019 India will be open defecation free.

# Described the government’s objective, Sitharaman said: “Mazboot desh ke liye Mazboot nagrik (Determining a strong citizen for a strong nation).”

“With determined human efforts the task will surely be completed,” the Finance Minister added.

# Praising the pace of economic growth, Sitharaman said, “It took us over 55 years to reach $1 trillion economy but the people’s hearts, filled with Vishwas (belief) and Akanksha (aspiration), have helped us achieve the next couple of trillions within a short span.”

# Noting that 2019 is the 150 birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, she said: “Gaaon, Garib and Kisan will remain at the centre of all our initiatives.”

# Announcing that every household will be provided with a water connection, she said, “The dream of Har Ghar Jal will be achieved by 2024.”