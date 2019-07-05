Union Budget 2019: From Nayi soch ka Bharat to Mazboot desh, best quotes from Sitharaman’s speech

Toggle Menu
Determining a strong citizen for a strong nation, Sitharaman described the government's objective as 'Mazboot desh ke liye Mazboot nagrik'. "With determined human efforts the task will surely be completed," the Finance Minister said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 05, 2019 (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Presenting her maiden Union Budget in Parliament on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman used several noteworthy phrases — most of which were in Hindi. From Nayi soch ka Bharat to Mazboot desh, Sitharaman quotes was met with a roaring approval as members sitting in the treasury benches thumped their desks.

Here are the best quotes from the Budget speech:

# On the success of Swachh Bharat, she said “Nayi Soch Ka Bharat, Har Ghar Shauchalaya Wala Bharat.” (An India of new thinking, an India with a toilet in every home). The Finance Minister said that by October 2, 2019 India will be open defecation free.

# Described the government’s objective, Sitharaman said: “Mazboot desh ke liye Mazboot nagrik (Determining a strong citizen for a strong nation).”

“With determined human efforts the task will surely be completed,” the Finance Minister added.

# Praising the pace of economic growth, Sitharaman said, “It took us over 55 years to reach $1 trillion economy but the people’s hearts, filled with Vishwas (belief) and Akanksha (aspiration), have helped us achieve the next couple of trillions within a short span.”

# Noting that 2019 is the 150 birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, she said:   “Gaaon, Garib and Kisan will remain at the centre of all our initiatives.”

# Announcing that every household will be provided with a water connection, she said, “The dream of Har Ghar Jal will be achieved by 2024.”

