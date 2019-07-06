Union Budget 2019: Govt steps in to aid NBFCs hit by liquidity crunch, defaults

The government and the Reserve Bank of India on Friday stepped in with several proposals to support non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) hit by the default of IL&FS group and the subsequent liquidity crunch in the system. For purchase of high-rated pooled assets of financially-sound NBFCs, amounting to a total of Rs one lakh crore in the current fiscal, the government will provide a one-time six-month partial credit guarantee to public sector banks (PSBs) for first loss of up to 10 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

However, NBFCs which were demanding special liquidity window sought more long-term measures to salvage the sector.

In order to enable the banks to implement this announcement and deal with the NBFCs/ HFCs issue effectively, the RBI on Friday said it will provide required liquidity backstop to the banks against their excess G-sec holdings. The partial credit guarantee from the government would help NBFCs raise funds from PSU banks, thus providing the funding support to NBFC/ HFCs. “However, with the guarantee being available for only six months, the preference could be for relatively shorter-term retail assets,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head—financial sector ratings, ICRA.

The RBI has also decided to frontload the Facility to Avail Liquidity for Liquidity Coverage Ratio (FALLCR) scheduled to rise by 0.5 per cent each in August and December 2019, and permit banks to reckon with immediate effect the increase in FALLCR of 1 per cent of the bank’s net demand and time liability (NDTL), to the extent of incremental outstanding credit to NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) over and above the amount of credit to NBFCs/HFCs outstanding on their books as on date, which will enable banks to avail additional liquidity of Rs 1,34,000 crore.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had recently said it would review the NBFC supervision norms, in the wake of the recent developments. KV Srinivasan, CEO, Profectus Capital and Co-Chairman, FIDC, said, “The measures announced are surely welcome at a stage when NBFCs have been facing liquidity headwinds, though the demand for a long term refinance mechanism has not yet been addressed. The first loss guarantee on Rs 1 trillion of pooled assets securitisation is a very good confidence building measure.”

Explained Expectations met half way The six-month partial credit guarantee for public sector banks for pooled assets totaling Rs 1 lakh crore is short. The government has come only half way in meeting the expectations of NBFCs which sought a special liquidity window. Further, the facility will be available only to “financially sound” companies, which leaves a lot to interpret. It is also not clear if this is available to housing finance companies some of which are already in default.

The Budget proposal for the removal of debenture redemption reserve on public bonds issued by NBFCs as well as removal of Section 43D related to taxation of income on NPA will bring down the cost of operations, NBFC officials said. “The opening up of TReDS to all NBFCs is a huge opportunity for the NBFCs which should channelise significant amount of working capital to the MSME sector. The interest subvention scheme for MSMEs will certainly boost additional loan disbursement to them, giving a further business opportunity to NBFCs,” Srinivasan said.

Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital, said, “since the liquidity crisis surfaced, banks have become more conservative and were wary of lending to NBFCs or providing interest rate reductions. Enhancing credit guarantee for portfolio purchases will definitely improve the flow of funds to healthy NBFCs with a good quality asset pool …”

The RBI has infused adequate liquidity in to the system through open market operations, currency swaps and phased increase in Facility to Avail Liquidity for Liquidity Coverage Ratio (FALLCR) over the past six months or so. “For more than a month now, there is surplus liquidity in the system. In the meantime, an Internal Working Group in RBI is reviewing the liquidity management framework and their recommendations are expected towards the middle of July 2019,” the RBI said.