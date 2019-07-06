Union Budget 2019: Firms to pay 20 per cent additional tax on share buy backs

The government has proposed measures to plug the abuse of India’s tax mechanisms, including the practice of buying back shares to avoid taxes applicable on the money paid by a company from its profits to shareholders. Now, listed companies will be liable to pay an additional 20 per cent tax on such buy backs, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday while presenting the budget.

“In order to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) through buy back of shares by listed companies, it is proposed to provide that listed companies shall also be liable to pay additional tax at 20 per cent in case of buy back of share, as is the case currently for unlisted companies,” she said.

“While buy-back tax has been introduced in listed companies to curb the tax arbitrage available vis-à-vis Dividend Distribution Tax, there is still some savings on buy-back as the 10 per cent tax on dividend received by individual shareholders (non-corporates) is still not applicable,” said Dhruva Advisors partner Mehul Bheda. “However, the arbitrage is small and there are several other risks and costs associated with buy-back; hence the amendment should be effective in curbing the abuse of the buy-back provisions.”

Companies buy back shares through either tender offers and by purchasing shares through the open market.