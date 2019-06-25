Budget 2019 expectations: ‘Govt needs to take fiscal measures to address NBFC liquidity crisis’

Budget 2019 Expectations: The first Union budget of the current NDA government will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. The Finance Ministry has indicated that it will retain the interim budget allocations which were chalked out in February, in the run-up to the Parliamentary elections.

Advertising

But Sitharaman has her task cut out. Data on GDP released within a few hours of her occupying the seat in North Block showed the growth rate for January-March 2019 slipping to 5.8 per cent compared to 8.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

In her budget, Sitharaman will have to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raise public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence. The government will present the Economic Survey on July 4.

Here is what the market leaders expect from the upcoming budget:

Advertising

Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Leader, Digital and Emerging Tech, EY

“With the goal of making India a $5trillion economy by 2024, the government is likely to introduce measures in the budget to encourage growth of start-ups, especially in new growth industries like AI and machine learning. We would expect the government to further expand on the measures announced in the interim budget and allocate additional funds to support deep tech segments like AI, Robotics and Machine Learning.”

Surendra Hiranandani, Founder & Director, House of Hiranandani

“The Indian real estate sector is the most highly taxed with the combination of high direct and indirect taxes, stamp duties and levies for development approvals. These extraordinarily high taxes coupled with high interest rates have been crippling growth. To bring back growth in the sector which is so vital to any developing economy, we expect Government to impart industry status to the sector which would enable developers to cut capital costs and pass on the benefits to consumers. The government should speed up its measures for infrastructure development which will ensure cheaper land for housing and push affordability.”

“Apart from these, elimination of taxes on vacant property, dropping circle rates section from Income Tax Act, ensuring tax rationalization on REITs and lowering costs of land acquisition are some of the measures that will positively impact the sector.”

Manas Mehrotra, Chairman, 315 Work Avenue

“The companies are expecting that the government would enable co-working firms to claim input credits on work contract and construction services supplied, as detailed under GST provisions. This would check the increased outflow of cash that co-working firms are currently experiencing. The firms are hoping that input tax credit under GST be extended to developers so that it is passed on to companies who lease out space and thereby reduce their overall costs. This would significantly aid faster growth of co-working business in the country.”

“Co-work firms are looking forward to developments in the government’s smart cities initiative, as companies are looking for improvement in infrastructure to expand in metros and make a move into Tier II and Tier III cities too.”

“Co-working firms are also expecting that the government would curb or altogether eliminate angel tax this Union budget as it would enable the firms to lease more spaces for start-ups, enterprises, MSMEs and entrepreneurs.”

Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson at Nahar Group

“As the interim budget is ensuing in the coming days we expect the realty sector to see a complete revival. To maintain its position as one of the fastest growing economies, the budget needs to be a healthy mixture of everything and assure economic and financial growth. Solving the liquidity crisis over NBFC’s by increasing the financial limits is necessary for benefitting the developers at large. Also, to attract more foreign investments it is crucial to build a stronger infrastructure for profitable incentives to be bought into the sector. If the housing loan rates are reduced, it will provide major tax relief and benefits to homebuyers and investors alike. Real Estate sector being a significant contributor to the economy needs a multiplier effect for efficient economic growth.”

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India

“The Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) capital crunch has been negatively impacting the developer community and the real estate sector as a whole. NBFCs had come to be the primary lenders for most builders and developers in the last four-five years. But as they now have no capital to lend, they are not even honouring their prior commitments, including finance for construction costs; stalling many under-construction residential projects across India. The government needs to take fiscal measures to address the worsening NBFC liquidity crisis. Permission to issue tax-free bonds to raise capital will be a prudent step in this direction.”