Union Budget 2019: Doctors disappointed with lack of incentives for healthcare sector

Doctor’s Associations rued that the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, hardly touched upon the health sector.

Dr Arun Gadre, a coordinator from the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Health Care, said the absence of any incentive for healthcare, even after the AES deaths in Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur, is shocking.

Sitharaman on Friday announced Rs 62,659.12 crore out- lay for the health sector in the 2019-2020 fiscal. The health outlay for this financial year saw an increase of around 19 per cent over the 2018-2019 fiscal when it was Rs 52,800 crore.

“The government has declared that it will increase the health budget to 2.5 per cent of the GDP in the coming five years. If this has to happen, the Budget outlay needs to increase by 30 per cent each year,” Gadre added.

He said the Budget for upgrading district hospitals has been slashed — not increased — from Rs 3,168 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

Dr Abhijit More, a public health activist involved with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, said: “At least in recent memory, this is the first time that a finance minister’s budget speech does not have a single word on health.”

“The deaths of 150 children in Muzaffarpur and increasing cases of violent attacks on doctors have exposed the pathetic situation of public healthcare in our country. We were expecting some focus on reforms. But the FM did not even mention healthcare once. This is unfortunate,” he added.

Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, has been allocated Rs 6,400 crore. “One of the components of the scheme is setting up health and wellness centres and it is envisioned that over one lakh sub-centres and primary health centres would be upgraded. However, only Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 crore has been allocated for this,” More said.

He also expressed concern over the decreasing share of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) in the Budget. In 2017-2018, the share of NRHM was 51 per cent. It has been reduced to 43 per cent in the 2019-20 fiscal.

“Health was never a priority and this has been proved again,” said Dr K K Aggarwal, president of the Heart Care Foundation of India. “The Budget has brought a wave of relief for start-ups and the SME sectors. It was disheartening when healthcare was not addressed and issues like prevalence of diseases and lack of access to affordable treatment were completely missed,” Aggarwal added.

Pune unit president of the Indian Medical Association, Dr Sanjay Patil, said the focus should have been on strengthening primary healthcare centres. “There is also not enough mention of increasing seats in medical colleges,” he added.

‘Need for more taxes on tobacco products’

Oral cancer surgeons on Friday maintained that the Budget, which has announced a nominal hike in taxes on tobacco products, is unlikely to make a real impact in reducing consumption of cigarettes. According to the Budget presented on Friday, cigarettes with tobacco substitutes will now attract an excise duty of Rs 5 per thousand from “nil” earlier. Also, snuff and other tobacco products will attract 0.5 per cent of excise duty from “nil” earlier.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, oral cancer surgeon at Tata Memorial Hospital, said chewing tobacco is the most common form of tobacco consumption. “There is a need to levy taxes on raw and unprocessed tobacco… this will also curb the menace of excise evasion by finished products,” he added.