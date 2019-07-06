Union Budget 2019: Boost for e-payments, TDS for cash withdrawals over `1 crore in a year

With an aim to promote cashless transactions, the government on Friday proposed to waive off merchant discount rate (MDR) for businesses with an annual turnover of over Rs 50 crore to encourage them to offer low-cost digital modes of payments. In addition to this, the government has also decided to levy a 2 per cent tax deducted at source on cash withdrawals exceeding Rs 1 crore in a year from a bank account to discourage the practice of making business payments in cash.

“There are low-cost digital modes of payment such as BHIM UPI, UPI-QR Code, Aadhaar Pay, certain Debit cards, NEFT, RTGS etc. which can be used to promote less cash economy. I, therefore, propose that the business establishments with annual turnover more than Rs 50 crore shall offer such low cost digital modes of payment to their customers and no charges or merchant discount rate shall be imposed on customers as well as merchants,” Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20.

MDR is levied by the acquirer bank or the bank which facilitates the payment from the issuer bank or the bank from which the transactions takes place. An issuer bank sometimes transfers a portion of the levy to merchants as processing fee for the payments. While the move to waive off MDR is expected to benefit certain larger businesses, the levy acts as a deterrent for smaller merchants such as petrol pumps and smaller retail stores that are discouraged to offer modes of digital payments.

“RBI and banks will absorb these costs from the savings that will accrue to them on account of handling less cash as people move to these digital modes of payment. Necessary amendments are being made in the Income Tax Act and the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 to give effect to these provisions,” she added.

The Economic Survey for 2018-19 that was released on Thursday suggested that government can harness rich data on citizens, including transactions data on an individual’s transactions such as those executed on Unified Payments Interface, BHIM or Aadhaar Pay. “This is a nascent category of data but is likely to grow as more people transition to cashless payment services,” the survey said.