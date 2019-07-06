Union Budget 2019: 17 model sites to be developed to boost tourism, says Sitharaman

During her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said 17 model sites will be built by the government to boost tourism in the country. “The government is developing 17 iconic Tourism Sites into world class tourist destinations and to serve as a model for other tourism sites. The Iconic Tourism Sites would enhance visitor experience which would lead to increase visits of both domestic and international tourists at these destinations,” said Sitharaman during her Budget speech. The statement, which came midway during her address, was included under the heading “India’s Soft Power”.

As per the Ministry of Tourism, these 17 sites have been identified in 12 clusters across the country — including Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri (UP), Ajanta & Ellora (Maharashtra), Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar (Delhi), Colva (Goa), Amer Fort (Rajasthan), Somnath and Dholavira (Gujarat), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Hampi (Karnataka), Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Kaziranga (Assam), Kumarakom (Kerala) and Mahabodhi Temple (Bihar).

Prahlad Patel, MoS (Independent Charge), Tourism, said that by mentioning these sites in her Budget address, the finance minister has drawn the focus on tourism. “When 17 sites will be developed in such a big way, it will not only boost tourism, but also employment,” he said.