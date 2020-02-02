Rs 5,029 cr for Minority Affairs in Budget, up by 7 per cent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union Budget allocated Rs 5,029 crore for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, up 7 per cent from last year’s Rs 4700 crore. The ministry said that in the last 10 years, its budget had almost doubled. In 2010-11, ministry’s budget was Rs 2600 crore.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “For today’s youth born at the turn of the century, for every member of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who seeks a better life, for every woman wishing to stand up and get counted, for every individual from the minority sections of our society, this Budget aims to have your aspirations and hopes addressed,” she had said.

“(This is a ) Practical Budget, a budget of transformation for a government that believes in performance. It is also a people-friendly budget. We have also docked the ship after traversing some very choppy waters. The kind of circumstances we were in…the Budget keeps in mind villages, the poor, farmers and youth,” Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a statement.

