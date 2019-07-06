Proposal to raise public shareholding: 1,174 listed firms may have to sell stock

India’s capital markets are expected to witness big action if the proposal by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reduction in maximum promoter shareholding from the current level of 75 per cent to 65 per cent is implemented. As many as 1,174 companies out of over 4,700 listed companies will have to sell shares reduce the promoter shareholding to 65 per cent, analysts said.

At the current market prices, the total quantum of sale that needs to be done by these 1,174 companies works out to a whopping amount of Rs 3,87,000 crore. This will include the Indian arms of multinational companies (MNCs) and IT firms which will find the proposal cumbersome and unattractive.

In the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to consider reduction in maximum promoter shareholding from current level of 75 per cent to 65 per cent. This means minimum public shareholding for listed companies has to be increased from current level of 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

“Based on the latest shareholding data available, our research shows 1,174 listed companies have promoter shareholding above 65 per cent. While we need to await Sebi regulations regarding how much time will be given to these companies to meet with this minimum public shareholding norms, the overhang of this requirement of offloading of promoter shareholding can have significant impact on the markets and the specific stocks,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research (Wealth), Centrum Broking.

Analysts said many MNCs listed on Indian bourses may consider delisting, if the proposal on increase in public shareholding is implemented. “The increase in public shareholding is potential negative for MNCs and companies with high promoters holding. In many mid and small caps, it is better to have more promoter skin in the game, since India’s capital market is in the developing phase,” said Amar Ambani, president and research head, YES Securities.

If the proposal is implemented, the market will be flooded with sale of equity shares, leading to oversupply. “The regulator needs to provide sufficient time to meet this requirement so as not to over-flood the markets with stake sales by promoters,” Thunuguntla said.

The most affected by the proposal will be TCS (72 per cent promoter holding) and Wipro (74 per cent promoter holding), which are above the 65 per cent cutoff outlined in the budget speech. Promoters of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and L&T Intotech (LTI) also hold about 75 per cent each would be also required to divest stakes. “The consequent pressure on these entities to meet the new promoter shareholding norm would keep the respective stocks under pressure. However, the proposal is currently with Sebi and we will keep close tabs on it,” said an analyst with a leading brokerage.

Explained Look at PSUs instead asking INDIA INC to increase public shareholding will necessitate a flood of offers from listed companies. However, there are many PSUs, including banks, with significantly higher promoter -- in this case government -- shareholding. Given the elevated levels at which stock markets are today, the finance ministry can prevail upon PSUs to sell government holding and help raise funds at a time when the government’s purse strings are tied.

TCS promoter Tata Sons will have to sell stakes worth Rs 59,600 crore), while Azim Premji of Wipro will have to offer shares worth Rs 15,000 crore and D-mart promoter Rs 14,000 crore.

According to Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, the increase in the minimum shareholding requirement, though required in a country with limited free float, could create supply in the markets limiting the upside. “If enough time is given for achieving this, then it may have limited impact. However, India’s weight in MSCI Index and other global indices could rise following this, leading to benefit over the medium term,” Relli said.

“This proposal is going to improve depth as well as make various listed companies available to retail participants. It will also attract foreign investment,” said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.