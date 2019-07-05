Budget 2019: Price of petrol, diesel to increase by Re 1/litre; custom duty on gold, precious items now 12.5%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday announced an additional cess of Re 1 per litre of petrol and diesel in her budget speech. The finance minister also announced an increase in custom duty on gold and precious times from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent.
