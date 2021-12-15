Pre-Budget talks: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold first meet today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold the first of a series of customary pre-Budget consultations with various stakeholder groups Wednesday, when she meets experts from the farm and agro-processing sector.

This will be the first such high-level meeting between leaders and experts from the farm sector and the finance minister since the repeal of the three contentious farm laws late last month. Farmer leaders are now demanding that the minimum support price-based procurement drive be legalised and its coverage substantially widened.

The Budget for next fiscal is to be presented on February 1, in the backdrop of a nascent recovery of the economy, robustness in tax receipts and the continuing need for government spending to bolster the revival process.—FE