scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Pre-Budget 2023 News Live Updates: Budget session to begin on January 31

Pre-Budget 2023 News Live Updates: Government unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks in Union Budget 2023-24; rationalised TDS framework, revamped concessional I-T regime expected in Budget, says EY.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 25, 2023 11:44 IST
Pre-Budget 2023 News Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during an interaction with the RSS publication 'Panchjanya'in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Pre-Budget 2023 News Live Updates: The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and extend till April 6. According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will have 27 sittings over 66 days with a recess from February 14 to March 12. The Union Budget is likely to be tabled on February 1, as per the convention.

According to news agency PTI, the government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore. Their capital adequacy ratio is much above the regulatory requirement and varies between 14-20 per cent.

Meanwhile, Ernst & Young (EY) said Sunday that the government is expected to provide a more rationalised TDS framework to reduce the compliance burden for taxpayers, besides a revamped new concessional tax regime by providing additional benefits like the standard deduction. The Budget wishlist of EY also highlights that the government should provide some respite to low- and mid-income taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 20 lakh on the personal income tax side.

Live Blog

Pre-Budget 2023 News Live Updates: The Budget Session of Parliament session will have 27 sittings over 66 days with a recess from February 14 to March 12. Follow this space for latest news updates

11:44 (IST)25 Jan 2023
Welcome to our Live Blog!

As the Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31, The Indian Express is all set to bring you the latest news updates, expectations and predictions on the Budget. Stay tuned for more updates.

With a shift to faceless assessments over the past two or more years, taxpayers have been facing practical difficulties in obtaining the orders giving effect to appellate orders, which in turn impacts their receipt of refunds determined, if any. (Representational image via Unsplash)

What to expect on direct tax in Union Budget 2023

The Finance Ministry has indicated that India is on track towards meeting the targeted fiscal deficit of 6.4% of GDP for FY 2022-23, given higher tax revenue buoyancy.

While this is good news, there remains much to be done in terms of strengthening tax revenues. India’s tax-to-GDP ratio stands at 10-11%, which is significantly lower than the average of other emerging economies where it is 21% of GDP, while the corresponding ratio for OECD nations is 33%.

Against this background, one may expect the upcoming Budget to continue its focus on fiscal consolidation through increased tax revenues. Fiscal consolidation, coupled with simplification and rationalisation may be the overarching themes of this Budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before presenting the Union Budget in New Delhi last year. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the next financial year (2023-24). Given that the next general elections will be in early 2024, this Budget is likely to be the last full-fledged Budget for the current government. As such, the economics of making a budget might also have to reconcile with the politics around it.

Be that as it may, here are some of the fundamentals of budget-making that one needs to know before the Union Budget is presented. Familiarity with the nuts and bolts of how a budget is prepared will help readers to see the Union Budget in perspective.

The upcoming Union Budget before the general elections of 2024 will be important. So will the stance of the Central Bank with inflation remaining a concern. (Express Photo via Praveen Verma, left, Reuters photo, right)

The 4 things you can expect on the economic front in 2023

In many ways, 2022 was a tumultuous year. Beginning with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to central banks raising rates aggressively to tackle inflation, to the horrific wave of the pandemic that is now unfolding in China, the economic fallout of these events has been severe.

Global growth prospects have been steadily downgraded as the year progressed. So, what are the four things to look forward to next year? What will be the trajectory of interest rates both globally and domestically? What are the prospects for the Indian and the global economy? We explain

Lower growth rate comes with several associated risks. For one, it will make the already uncomfortable levels of joblessness in the country worse. (Reuters, file)

Inflation moderating, but the big worry this year is growth: Here’s why

Official data has showed retail inflation grew by 5.7% in December — the fourth successive month when retail inflation has moderated. This was seen as a relief, given that inflation was the biggest economic story of calendar year 2022. The elevated inflation levels robbed people of their purchasing power and worsened India’s trade deficit, which resulted in India’s currency becoming weaker and the RBI losing significant forex reserves as it tried to stem the rupee’s slide.

But Does that mean inflation has been tamed now? Why is economic growth a bigger worry this year? We answer your questions on inflation and growth

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 11:37 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close